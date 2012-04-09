UPDATE 4-Oil prices rise after report shows drop in U.S. stocks
* U.S. Dept of Energy data due later on Thursday (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous TOKYO)
The Times
SAVOY SEARCHED THE WORLD TO EASE DEBT DILEMMA
Sovereign wealth investors and pension funds from around the world are vying to put money into the Savoy, under a refinancing of part of the hotel's 400 million pound-plus ($633.22 million)debt.
The Telegraph
QATAR MAKES DRAMATIC SWOOP ON XSTRATA
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has made a dramatic 1.7 billion pound swoop on Xstrata, buying 5 percent of its shares ahead of the mining group's planned 50 billion pound merger with Glencore.
QE MAY HIT RECOVERY, UK DEBT AGENCY WARNS
More money printing by the Bank of England could hurt Britain's recovery by pushing up the cost of government borrowing, the head of the Debt Management Office (DMO) has warned.
The Guardian
THOMAS COOK CLOSE TO LIFELINE DEAL
Thomas Cook is close to striking a 1.2 billion pound refinancing deal that will give the troubled travel group two more years' breathing space to turn round its business.
The Independent
BARCLAYS FACES SHAREHOLDERS REVOLT
A shareholder revolt over the pay of chief executive Bob Diamond is set to hit banking giant Barclays at its annual meeting later this month.
($1 = 0.6317 British pounds) ($1 = 0.6317 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* U.S. Dept of Energy data due later on Thursday (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous TOKYO)
TEL AVIV, Feb 23 Developers of the Leviathan natural gas field said on Thursday they had approved a $3.75 billion final investment decision (FID) on the first phase of the largest energy project in Israel's history.
OSLO, Feb 23 Norway's oil companies have increased their 2017 investment plans in the last three months, signalling a smaller-than-expected contraction for the industry, a survey by the statistics office showed on Thursday.