The Times
BMW FACTORY PAY DEAL FACES COLLAPSE
Shorter tea breaks and workers on the assembly line having
to raise their hands to go to the loo are at the heart of a
dispute that could silence one of Britain's busiest car plants
run by BMW.
The Telegraph
UK RETAILER SNAPPED UP, HEADED EAST
British retailer Gieves & Hawkes has been sold to a company
that runs the venerable British tailor's shops in China in a
deal that could be worth up to 92.5 million pounds ($147.12
million).
ECB ON STANDBY TO EASE SPANISH BORROWING COSTS
The European Central Bank may intervene to pull down
Madrid's borrowing costs as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy warned
that debt had created a "vicious circle that strangles Spain".
IMF WARNS OF UK PENSIONS TIME BOMB
Britain's ageing population is threatening a pensions time
bomb that could cost as much as 750 billion pounds, the
International Monetary Fund has warned.
The Guardian
OCEAN CABLES TO BRING GREEN ENERGY TO UK
The volcanoes of Iceland could soon be pumping low-carbon
electricity into the UK under government-backed plans for
thousands of miles of high-voltage cables across the ocean
floor.
The Independent
NEWS CORP FACING HACKING QUESTION IN THE US
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp is facing new hacking
battles in the United States. The British lawyer who helped
expose the criminal culture inside the News of the World has
revealed plans to file at least three separate lawsuits on
behalf of clients who claim their phones were hacked while they
were on U.S. soil.
