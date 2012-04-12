The Times

BMW FACTORY PAY DEAL FACES COLLAPSE

Shorter tea breaks and workers on the assembly line having to raise their hands to go to the loo are at the heart of a dispute that could silence one of Britain's busiest car plants run by BMW.

The Telegraph

UK RETAILER SNAPPED UP, HEADED EAST

British retailer Gieves & Hawkes has been sold to a company that runs the venerable British tailor's shops in China in a deal that could be worth up to 92.5 million pounds ($147.12 million).

ECB ON STANDBY TO EASE SPANISH BORROWING COSTS

The European Central Bank may intervene to pull down Madrid's borrowing costs as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy warned that debt had created a "vicious circle that strangles Spain".

IMF WARNS OF UK PENSIONS TIME BOMB

Britain's ageing population is threatening a pensions time bomb that could cost as much as 750 billion pounds, the International Monetary Fund has warned.

The Guardian

OCEAN CABLES TO BRING GREEN ENERGY TO UK

The volcanoes of Iceland could soon be pumping low-carbon electricity into the UK under government-backed plans for thousands of miles of high-voltage cables across the ocean floor.

The Independent

NEWS CORP FACING HACKING QUESTION IN THE US

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp is facing new hacking battles in the United States. The British lawyer who helped expose the criminal culture inside the News of the World has revealed plans to file at least three separate lawsuits on behalf of clients who claim their phones were hacked while they were on U.S. soil.

