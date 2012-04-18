The Times
DISORDERLY DEFAULT COULD RIP EURO APART, SAYS IMF
The departure of a single member from the euro could trigger
a "full blown panic" that rips the entire single currency apart,
according to alarming analysis by the International Monetary
Fund.
The Telegraph
IMF WARNS OF MORE CUTS AND TAXES IN UK
Britain faces another 50 billion pounds of spending cuts and
tax rises to cover the costs of age related healthcare and bring
the national debt under control, the International Monetary Fund
has warned.
REPSOL DEMANDS $10 BILLION FROM ARGENTINA OVER REPSOL
Repsol has appealed to the World Bank to extract
$10 billion in compensation from Argentina for the raid on its
assets that has rattled global investors.
UK'S M&S ADMITS "OWN GOAL" OVER STOCK FAILURE
British retailer Marks & Spencer admitted it had
scored an embarrassing "own goal" after it failed to stock
enough popular leopard-print tops, cardigans, jumpers and ballet
pumps, severely denting its sales in the first three months of
the year.
The Guardian
UK INFLATION PUSHED UP BY FOOD AND CLOTHING PRICES
A jump in the price of food and clothing compared with a
year ago pushed up inflation to 3.5 percent in March, according
to official figures.
The Independent
AQUASCUTUM GOES INTO ADMINISTRATION
Aquascutum, the 160-year-old British clothing retailer which
has dressed Winston Churchill and the Queen Mother, collapsed
into administration today, jeopardising 250 jobs.
($1 = 0.6279 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Eric Walsh)