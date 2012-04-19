PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
UNEMPLOYMENT FALLS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE MAY
The number of Britons out of work has fallen for the first time since May last year, according to the Office for National Statistics.
WORLDWIDE WAR IS OVER AFTER TATA WAVES GOODBYE
Hopes of a bidding war for Cable & Wireless Worldwide faded on Wednesday after one of its two suitors unexpectedly withdrew from negotiations.
The Telegraph
KING RUNS BANK LIKE A 'TYRANT', SAYS FORMER BOE MEMBER
A former interest-rate setter at the Bank of England has launched a blistering attack on its Governor, Sir Mervyn King, dismissing him as a power-crazed "tyrant".
TESCO COMMITS 1 BILLION POUND FOR COMPANY REVAMP
The chief executive of Tesco admitted the need for "fundamental change" as the company committed 1 billion pound ($1.60 billion) to turn around its ailing UK business.
DUTCH RATINGS UNDER THREAT
Fitch Ratings has issued the clearest warning to date that the Netherlands faces the loss of its AAA status if it fails to deliver austerity or succumbs to political turbulence.
The Guardian
SETBACK FOR UK'S WIND INDUSTRY
Britain's nascent wind industry has received a serious setback after a major foreign investor scrapped plans for a research centre and turbine factories that would have created 1,700 jobs - 12 months after giving them the green light.
The Independent
UK POLICE HAND PHONE HACKING FILE TO PROSECUTOR
Police investigating the phone hacking scandal have passed to the Crown Prosecution Service files relating to the 11 suspects, thought to include the former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks.
($1 = 0.6238 British pounds)
