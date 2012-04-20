The Times
AQUASCUTUM CUTS JOBS AT PLANT
Aquascutum, the luxury fashion retailer which this week fell
into administration, is to shut its manufacturing plant in
England with the loss of 115 jobs.
The Telegraph
GLAXO HAS BID REJECTED FOR U.S. BIOTECH GROUP
GlaxoSmithKline is facing a battle in its
takeover bid of U.S. biotechnology group Human Genome Sciences
after a $2.6 billion bid was rejected on Thursday.
BARCLAYS REINS IN DIAMOND'S DEAL AMID INVESTOR REBELLION
Barclays has attempted to head off a shareholder
revolt over the 17.7 million pound ($28.43 million) package
awarded to its chief executive, Bob Diamond, by offering to
amend the terms of his annual bonus.
AVIVA'S EUROPE BOSSES LOSE JOBS IN SHAKE UP
Aviva has announced the departure of three leading
executives in a boardroom overhaul dismissed as "window
dressing" by institutional shareholders.
The Guardian
IMF CHIEF MAKES LAST DITCH STRUGGLE TO RAISE FUNDS
Christine Lagarde is involved in a struggle to raise funds
for the International Monetary Fund amid fears that a fresh
eruption of the global financial crisis will leave the
organisation short of emergency cash.
The Independent
TESCO PLAN STORE SHAKE-UP AND ONLINE EFFORT
Tesco put a radical overhaul of it UK stores and
dominating online shopping at the heart of a 1 billion pound
($1.61 billion) fight to turn around its weak domestic
performance on Thursday.
($1 = 0.6226 British pounds)
