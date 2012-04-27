The Times
MURDOCH URGED TO REVEAL DETAILS OF INQUIRY
News International, the British arm of Rupert Murdoch's News
Corp, is under pressure to allow the law firm that
worked on the original phone-hacking investigation to make its
evidence available to the Leveson inquiry.
The Telegraph
BARCLAYS' CHAIRMAN TO APOLOGISE OVER HANDLING OF TOP PAY
The chairman of Barclays will on Friday take the
unprecedented step of apologising to shareholders over the
bank's mishandling of the pay of its top executives.
ASTRA CHIEFS IN SURPRISE EXIT AS SALES SUFFER
AstraZeneca shareholders saw more than 2.2 billion
pound ($3.56 billion) wiped off the pharmaceutical group's value
as a boardroom shake-up following a period of investor unrest
led to the abrupt departure of chief executive David Brennan.
SALES OF MILLION-POUND UK HOMES DIP
The sale of British homes worth more than 1 million pounds
has dropped for the first time in two years. A higher cost of
living and low wage growth have limited Britons' ability to make
that extra.
The Guardian
UK TANKER DRIVERS URGED TO REJECT OFFER
Tanker drivers have been urged to reject an offer in an
industrial dispute with fuel distributors after the Unite trade
union said new proposals were unsatisfactory.
The Independent
GOLDMAN SACHS PAY 4.1 MILLION POUNDS ON HUGE PROFIT
The London arm of Goldman Sachs paid only 4.1 million
pound ($6.64 million) in corporation tax to the British treasury
last year despite making pre-tax profits of 1.92 billion pounds,
annual accounts have revealed.
($1 = 0.6178 British pounds)
