The Times

ANGER OVER 10 MILLION POUND SPORTSWEAR INQUIRY

The collapse of an inquiry into collusion between sportswear stores has led to protests from Sports Direct that the Office of Fair Trading has squandered time, money and resources.

STRUGGLING REGIONS WILL HIT CHANCES OF RECOVERY

Leading economists warn on Monday that failure to trigger growth across the north of England could seriously hamper Britain's recovery, putting at risk British finance minister George Osborne's ambitious targets for slashing the deficit.

The Telegraph

OUTLOOK FOR JOBS MARKET TURNS BEARISH

Sinking manufacturing confidence is driving a sharp slowdown in the labour market recovery and exacerbating the north-south divide over jobs, according to a new study which reveals more employers are set to cut their headcount this year.

The Guardian

TESCO CUTS PETROL PRICES AS SUPERMARKETS BATTLE IT OUT

Tesco , Britain's most powerful petrol retailer, is today cutting fuel prices by 2 pence a litre across the majority of its forecourts - the second reduction at the pumps in less than a week.

The Independent

ICB NOW EXPECTED TO TAKE TOUGH LINE ON BANKS

The Independent Commission on Banking (ICB), is reportedly ready to defy the big banks and impose tougher than expected "ring fencing" of their retail and investment banking activities when it presents its report on 12 September.

SHARP SLOWDOWN IN JOBS OUTLOOK SUGGESTS RECOVERY IS SLOWING

Britain's employment prospects are fading fast, according to the Labour Market Outlook survey from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) and KPMG , due to be published on Monday. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)