PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 1
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
ANGER OVER 10 MILLION POUND SPORTSWEAR INQUIRY
The collapse of an inquiry into collusion between sportswear stores has led to protests from Sports Direct that the Office of Fair Trading has squandered time, money and resources.
STRUGGLING REGIONS WILL HIT CHANCES OF RECOVERY
Leading economists warn on Monday that failure to trigger growth across the north of England could seriously hamper Britain's recovery, putting at risk British finance minister George Osborne's ambitious targets for slashing the deficit.
The Telegraph
OUTLOOK FOR JOBS MARKET TURNS BEARISH
Sinking manufacturing confidence is driving a sharp slowdown in the labour market recovery and exacerbating the north-south divide over jobs, according to a new study which reveals more employers are set to cut their headcount this year.
The Guardian
TESCO CUTS PETROL PRICES AS SUPERMARKETS BATTLE IT OUT
Tesco , Britain's most powerful petrol retailer, is today cutting fuel prices by 2 pence a litre across the majority of its forecourts - the second reduction at the pumps in less than a week.
The Independent
ICB NOW EXPECTED TO TAKE TOUGH LINE ON BANKS
The Independent Commission on Banking (ICB), is reportedly ready to defy the big banks and impose tougher than expected "ring fencing" of their retail and investment banking activities when it presents its report on 12 September.
SHARP SLOWDOWN IN JOBS OUTLOOK SUGGESTS RECOVERY IS SLOWING
Britain's employment prospects are fading fast, according to the Labour Market Outlook survey from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) and KPMG , due to be published on Monday. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
FLORENCE/LONDON, Jan 30 Nigeria's Trans Forcados Pipeline which has been shut for most of the last year could reopen "towards the end of the second quarter", Seplat Chief Executive Austin Avuru said.
