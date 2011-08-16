The Times
HEDGE FUND CHIEFS FACE BAN AND 2.1 MILLION POUND FINE
Two former executives at a collapsed London hedge fund face
2.1 million pound ($3.4 million) fines and lifetime bans after
they were found to have deliberately deceived investors and
engaged in market abuse.
The Telegraph
DYSON SAYS LACK OF UK ENGINEERS COULD FORCE MOVE ABROAD
Sir James Dyson, the inventor and businessman behind the
eponymous vacuum cleaner, has warned that he may be forced to
take his research and development operations abroad if Britain
does not produce more engineers.
The Guardian
PWC FACES FINE OVER JP MORGAN MISTAKES
Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers on Monday admitted
to years of mistakes relating to the failure of investment bank
JP Morgan to ensure that billions of pounds of its clients'
assests had been properly ring-fenced.
The Independent
UK BANKS FUND DEADLY CLUSTER-BOMB INDUSTRY
British high-street banks, including The Royal Bank of
Scotland , Lloyds TSB , Barclays and
HSBC , are investing hundreds of millions of pounds in
companies that manufacture cluster bombs -- despite a growing
global ban outlawing the production and trade of the weapons.
ROCKHOPPER: FALKLANDS OIL FIND BIGGER THAN EXPECTED
Rockhopper Exploration has increased its estimate
for how much oil it could find and extract off the Falkland
Islands.
($1 = 0.610 British Pounds)
