The Times

HEDGE FUND CHIEFS FACE BAN AND 2.1 MILLION POUND FINE

Two former executives at a collapsed London hedge fund face 2.1 million pound ($3.4 million) fines and lifetime bans after they were found to have deliberately deceived investors and engaged in market abuse.

The Telegraph

DYSON SAYS LACK OF UK ENGINEERS COULD FORCE MOVE ABROAD

Sir James Dyson, the inventor and businessman behind the eponymous vacuum cleaner, has warned that he may be forced to take his research and development operations abroad if Britain does not produce more engineers.

The Guardian

PWC FACES FINE OVER JP MORGAN MISTAKES

Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers on Monday admitted to years of mistakes relating to the failure of investment bank JP Morgan to ensure that billions of pounds of its clients' assests had been properly ring-fenced.

The Independent

UK BANKS FUND DEADLY CLUSTER-BOMB INDUSTRY

British high-street banks, including The Royal Bank of Scotland , Lloyds TSB , Barclays and HSBC , are investing hundreds of millions of pounds in companies that manufacture cluster bombs -- despite a growing global ban outlawing the production and trade of the weapons.

ROCKHOPPER: FALKLANDS OIL FIND BIGGER THAN EXPECTED

Rockhopper Exploration has increased its estimate for how much oil it could find and extract off the Falkland Islands.

($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)