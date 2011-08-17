The Times

BANKS SHRUGS OFF SOARING INFLATION

Sir Mervyn King, Governor of the Bank of England, signalled in an open letter to British finance minister George Osborne that he is far more alarmed about turmoil in the euro area than about rising prices, as he brushed aside another breach of the BOE's inflation target.

SAGE 'FAVOURITE' IN BID RACE

British business software group Sage is poised to complete its biggest takeover to date with the purchase of the Australian accountancy software developer, MYOB.

The Telegraph

PRESSURES GROW ON UK BANKS TO REDUCE COSTS

Falling revenues have put increased pressure on Britain's banks to cut costs as managers become worried about future growth, according to KPMG .

EDF OVERCHARGES 100,000 CUSTOMERS

EDF Energy has admitted overcharging 100,000 customers for electricity after a fault with its meter-reading service, but Ofgem, the British electricity and gas regulator, is powerless to fine the company.

PENSIONERS HARDEST HIT AS INFLATION RATE CLOSES ON 5 PCT

British pensioners were hardest hit by July's rise in inflation and the prospects for the elderly in the coming months are even worse, asset managers Alliance Trust have warned.

MORRISON FOUNDER FINED 210,000 POUNDS OVER SHARE DEAL

Sir Ken Morrison, the founder and former chairman of the eponymous supermarket chain, has been fined 300,000 pounds ($492,660), reduced to 210,000 pounds, for failing to disclose share transactions over a three-year-period

The Guardian

GLAZERS MULL PLAN TO RAISE $1 BLN FROM MANCHESTER U FLOAT

The Glazer family, whose ownership of Manchester United has brought unprecedented success on the field and loud protests off it, are examining proposals to raise $1 billion (600 million pounds) by floating a substantial stake on the Singapore stock exchange.

The Independent

SLOWDOWN IN GERMANY ADDS TO EUROZONE'S WOES

Growth in the German economy all but ground to a halt between April and June, official data revealed yesterday, deepening the crisis in the debt-laden eurozone. ($1 = 0.609 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)