KKR buys 14.1 pct stake in GFK, Dell stake rises to 10.1 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.
The Times
TOUGH TIMES SET TO KEEP RATES LOW ALL YEAR
The Bank of England has hinted that it could restart its money-printing programme as it grapples with the various economic threats posed by turmoil in the eurozone.
TREASURY WILL FIGHT EUROPEAN TAX ON CITY DEALS
The Treasury vowed to defend the City from a European tax on financial transactions after Franco-German proposals for a potentially punitive levy sent shares in banks and stockbroking firms tumbling on Wednesday.
ENERGY WATCHDOG WANTS BREAKDOWN OF BILLS AFTER PRICE HIKE
Ofgem, the British electricity and gas regulator, has demanded an explanation from energy suppliers of how they apply price rises to customers' accounts after allegations of overcharging.
The Telegraph
BANK WARNS OF ONE IN 10 CHANCE OF A DOUBLE DIP
The Bank of England is more pessimistic about the prospects for the economy than it was at the start of the recession, according to the bank's forecast published on Wednesday.
PRESSURE MOUNTS ON RUPERT MURDOCH
Pressure is mounting on News Corporation to oust Rupert Murdoch as chairman and strengthen the media company's board, following the publication of a damning letter by Clive Goodman, the News of the World's former Royal correspondent.
The Guardian
WIND TURBINE MAKER TO BUILD FACTORY IN KENT
Vestas , the world's largest wind turbine manufacturer, has confirmed it could build a factory in Britain within a year as soon as it secured sufficient orders for its new offshore wind turbine.
The Independent
ENRC SHARES A 'NO-GO' OVER GOVERNANCE
City analysts warned that the Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC) had become a "no-go" for investors worried about corporate governance issues on Wednesday as the Kazakh miner sought to reassure the market by saying that its widely watched boardroom review was "well under way". (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.
* Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence services, a cyber threat intelligence business
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain, given the industry's myriad problems.