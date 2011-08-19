The Times
HIDING NEW PROJECTS HAS TO END, WARN MPS
A blistering report by MPs on Friday criticises the British
government for its addiction to private finance initiative
contracts, warning that they are an inefficient and costly way
to build new roads, schools and hospitals.
The Telegraph
BANK SHARES DIVE AMID FEARS OF FUNDS CRISIS
British bank shares fell to their lowest levels in more than
two years on Thursday amid fears of a new funding crisis,
raising the prospect that authorities may ban short selling.
BANKS 'SHOULD TAKE MORE RISK' TO AID RECOVERY, SAYS BOE EXEC
Banks should be allowed to take more risk to underpin the
recovery in spite of the lasting damage caused by the financial
crisis, according to Andrew Haldane, executive director of
financial stability at the Bank of England.
The Guardian
FOX'S 'FRIEND' SET UP CRUCIAL LEGAL MEETING
Liam Fox relied on a close personal friend rather than his
team of official advisers to broker a crucial meeting at the
heart of an explosive battle involving the British defence
secretary, it emerged on Thursday.
SHELL URGED TO MAKE PIPELINE INSPECTION REPORT PUBLIC
Shell (RDSa.L) is being urged to make its recent pipeline
inspection report public, a week after one of its offshore
platforms spilled more then 200 tonnes of oil into the North
Sea.
The Independent
RECESSION FEARS CAUSE HAVOC ON WORLD MARKETS
World markets collapsed on Wednesday night, with investors
bolting for cover on fears that the U.S. and the eurozone were
"dangerously close to recession."
