PENSION FUNDS 'DOWN 250 BILLION POUNDS AND TAKING BIG RISKS'
Britain's final salary pension funds have lost about 250
billion pounds ($415 billion) of value as the eurozone debt
crisis has mounted, according to the head of Pension
Corporation, Edmund Truell.
TCHENGUIZ PUTS FAITH IN RENEWABLES
The business tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz has launched a $60
million 'clean technology' fund to invest in renewable energy
businesses at the request of the governments of South Korea and
Israel.
FOSTER'S MAY DOLE OUT CASH INVESTORS
Foster's is preparing to announce cash payouts to
shareholders at its results on Monday in an attempt to stave off
SABMiller's hostile takeover bid.
NON-EXECUTIVE SIR PAUL JUDGE SEEKS ENRC CHAIR
Sir Paul Judge has made a bid to become chairman of Eurasian
Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC) ahead of the
publication of the company's internal review of corporate
governance.
CASH CRUNCH FOR FAMILIES HITS HIGH STREET
Household finances in Britain are deteriorating at a faster
rate than at the height of the recession in 2009, while hopes
that exports would take up the slack and get the economy back on
track are thwarted.
FAMILY FINANCES 'WORSE THAN IN RECESSION'
Household finances are under greater strain now than at the
height of the recession in 2009, new figures issued by Markit's
Household Finance Index on Monday reveal, raising further
concerns over the recovery of the British economy.
NEW DATA SET TO UNDERLINE GLOOMY ECONOMIC PICTURE
Anxious investors hoping for a respite from the relentlessly
gloomy economic news in Britain are likely to be disappointed
this week, with little prospect of new data from the Office for
National Statistics, due on Friday, revealing any sort of upturn
in fortunes.
