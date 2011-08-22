The Times

PENSION FUNDS 'DOWN 250 BILLION POUNDS AND TAKING BIG RISKS'

Britain's final salary pension funds have lost about 250 billion pounds ($415 billion) of value as the eurozone debt crisis has mounted, according to the head of Pension Corporation, Edmund Truell.

TCHENGUIZ PUTS FAITH IN RENEWABLES

The business tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz has launched a $60 million 'clean technology' fund to invest in renewable energy businesses at the request of the governments of South Korea and Israel.

The Telegraph

FOSTER'S MAY DOLE OUT CASH INVESTORS

Foster's is preparing to announce cash payouts to shareholders at its results on Monday in an attempt to stave off SABMiller's hostile takeover bid.

NON-EXECUTIVE SIR PAUL JUDGE SEEKS ENRC CHAIR

Sir Paul Judge has made a bid to become chairman of Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC) ahead of the publication of the company's internal review of corporate governance.

The Guardian

CASH CRUNCH FOR FAMILIES HITS HIGH STREET

Household finances in Britain are deteriorating at a faster rate than at the height of the recession in 2009, while hopes that exports would take up the slack and get the economy back on track are thwarted.

The Independent

FAMILY FINANCES 'WORSE THAN IN RECESSION'

Household finances are under greater strain now than at the height of the recession in 2009, new figures issued by Markit's Household Finance Index on Monday reveal, raising further concerns over the recovery of the British economy.

NEW DATA SET TO UNDERLINE GLOOMY ECONOMIC PICTURE

Anxious investors hoping for a respite from the relentlessly gloomy economic news in Britain are likely to be disappointed this week, with little prospect of new data from the Office for National Statistics, due on Friday, revealing any sort of upturn in fortunes. ($1 = 0.603 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)