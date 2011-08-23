The Times
QUEEN'S COUSIN SETTLES WITH INVESTORS
A cousin of the queen who made a fortune through the sale of
a price comparison website five years has settled a row with a
group of former investors who said they had been duped into
settling their shares cheaply.
INVESTORS BACK THE PILL THAT COULD TREAT DEAFNESS
A spin-out company from GlaxoSmith-Kline has raised
10 million pound to develop a drug that amplifies hearing - in
the hope of producing the first pill to treat deafness.
The Telegraph
RIVALS 'STEAL MARCH' ON UK OVER LIBYA DEALS
The government has been accused of "dawdling" while European
rivals moved to help domestic companies secure lucrative
contracts to rebuild Libya.
ARM CHIEF WARNS OFF BUYERS AFTER AUTONOMY DEAL
The chief executive of British microchip designer Arm
Holdings , Warren East, has sounded a warning to
potential buyers - saying that few suitors would have anything
to gain by owning the listed company.
UNKNOWN BIDDER TRUMPS MELROSE MOVE FOR CHARTER
A mystery bidder has tabled a 1.5 billion pound takeover
proposal for Charter International , potentially
trumping Melrose's approach for the company.
The Guardian
BOMBARDIER FAILS TO GET 1.4 BILLION POUND CONTRACT
Bombardier's (BBDb.TO), hopes that the government will halt
a 1.4 billion pound train contract awarded to a rival have been
dashed.
The Independent
OECD ECONOMIES ARE STILL SLOWING, FIGURES SHOW
The growing risk that Western economies will slide back into
recession was underlined on Monday by new figures from the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development showing
that growth is continuing to slow.
