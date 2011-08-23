The Times

QUEEN'S COUSIN SETTLES WITH INVESTORS

A cousin of the queen who made a fortune through the sale of a price comparison website five years has settled a row with a group of former investors who said they had been duped into settling their shares cheaply.

INVESTORS BACK THE PILL THAT COULD TREAT DEAFNESS

A spin-out company from GlaxoSmith-Kline has raised 10 million pound to develop a drug that amplifies hearing - in the hope of producing the first pill to treat deafness.

The Telegraph

RIVALS 'STEAL MARCH' ON UK OVER LIBYA DEALS

The government has been accused of "dawdling" while European rivals moved to help domestic companies secure lucrative contracts to rebuild Libya.

ARM CHIEF WARNS OFF BUYERS AFTER AUTONOMY DEAL

The chief executive of British microchip designer Arm Holdings , Warren East, has sounded a warning to potential buyers - saying that few suitors would have anything to gain by owning the listed company.

UNKNOWN BIDDER TRUMPS MELROSE MOVE FOR CHARTER

A mystery bidder has tabled a 1.5 billion pound takeover proposal for Charter International , potentially trumping Melrose's approach for the company.

The Guardian

BOMBARDIER FAILS TO GET 1.4 BILLION POUND CONTRACT

Bombardier's (BBDb.TO), hopes that the government will halt a 1.4 billion pound train contract awarded to a rival have been dashed.

The Independent

OECD ECONOMIES ARE STILL SLOWING, FIGURES SHOW

The growing risk that Western economies will slide back into recession was underlined on Monday by new figures from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development showing that growth is continuing to slow. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)