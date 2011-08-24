The Times

BoA DENIES TALK OF $50 BILLION FUNDRAISING

Bank of America was fighting rumours on Tuesday night that it may have to raise about $50 billion in new capital to bolster its finances amid growing concerns about global financial liquidity.

CAIRN ENERGY EYES LEBANON FOR DRILLING

Cairn Energy is planning to bid for rights to drill off the coast of Lebanon, the company announced on Tuesday. The oil explorer said that it had formed a consortium for the licensing round expected next year.

EMAIL ERROR REVEALS RBS PAYS HIGH RATES TO ITS TEMPS

An ill-judged e-mail sent out by a recruitment agency has revealed the high pay rates of more than 3,000 temporary contractors at RBS , sparking a political row over use of British taxpayers' funds at the government-controlled bank.

The Telegraph

CHARTER SHARES LEAPS ON CONFIRMATION OF MYSTERY BIDDER

Charter International's shares leapt 20 percent on Tuesday after the company confirmed it is in talks with a new bidder about a takeover of the welding supplier and maker of industrial compressors.

S&P ACCUSED OF BEING INFLUENCED BY US GOVERNMENT

Standard & Poor's was accused of being influenced by US Congress after it announced the departure of its president on Tuesday just three weeks since downgrading America's credit rating.

BUSINESS FAILS TO HIT COALITION'S RECOVERY TARGET

Business investment in Britain is heading for a record low, according to Barclays Capital figures due out on Friday, raising concerns about a key plank of the government's growth strategy.

The Guardian

SECURITY COMPANY EYES OPPORTUNITIES IN LIBYA

G4S , the London-listed security company that employs more than 600,000 people worldwide, is hoping it will be able to pick up more work in post-Gaddafi Libya, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The Independent

UK FIRMS SET TO FAIL TO HIT BOARD GENDER TARGETS

Leading British companies are failing to tackle gender diversity at board level, experts have warned. That's despite a government deadline, which falls on Tuesday, demanding they publish proposals to boost the number of female board members. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)