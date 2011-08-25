The Times

PARIS HITS SUPER-RICH WITH 3 PERCENT TAX RISE

French President Nicolas Sarkozy moved to steer France clear of the euro zone debt crisis on Wednesday, with an 11 billion euro austerity package that included a tax rise for the super-rich.

QANTAS DENY TAKEOVER RUMOURS

Qantas denied on Wednesday that private equity was preparing a bid for the airline while the Australian government said that it was determined to keep it in local ownership.

PRIVATE SECTOR FROZEN FOR LAST THREE MONTHS

There were no pay freezes recorded in the British private sector in the three months to July but most public sector workers still had their pay frozen, the Incomes Data Services will say on Thursday.

The Telegraph

OSBORNE MAKES 5 BILLION POUND RAID ON SWISS ACCOUNTS

The British finance minister has unleashed a 5 billion pound tax raid on Britons keeping money in Swiss bank accounts under a radical bilateral agreement announced on Tuesday.

GOOGLE TO PAY $500 MILLION DRUGS BILL

Google is to pay out $500 million to avoid going to court over claims it made hundreds of millions of dollars out of adverts from Canadian pharmacies illegally selling prescription drugs such as Viagra to U.S. consumers.

The Guardian

INSURERS LAUNCH BID TO BAN REFERRAL FEES

The British insurance industry is lobbying minister to use the forthcoming legal aid bill to ban referral fees in personal injury litigation, it emerged on Wednesday night, amid concern that the practice has sent car insurance premiums soaring.

The Independent

UK OIL COMPANY DEFENDS SYRIA LINK

The aim-listed oil explorer Gulfsands Petroleum sought to defend itself on Wednesday amid mounting criticism of its links to President Bashar al-Assad's cousin Rami Makhlouf, who by some estimates controls more than half of Syria's economy.

BRITISH CONSUMER CONFIDENCE FALLS AGAIN

Gloomy consumers have become even more pessimistic about the outlook for Britain's economy, amid fears that the recovery is continuing to falter, new data by the Nationwide Consumer Confidence Index reveal on Wednesday. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)