The Times
PARIS HITS SUPER-RICH WITH 3 PERCENT TAX RISE
French President Nicolas Sarkozy moved to steer France clear
of the euro zone debt crisis on Wednesday, with an 11 billion
euro austerity package that included a tax rise for the
super-rich.
QANTAS DENY TAKEOVER RUMOURS
Qantas denied on Wednesday that private equity was
preparing a bid for the airline while the Australian government
said that it was determined to keep it in local ownership.
PRIVATE SECTOR FROZEN FOR LAST THREE MONTHS
There were no pay freezes recorded in the British private
sector in the three months to July but most public sector
workers still had their pay frozen, the Incomes Data Services
will say on Thursday.
The Telegraph
OSBORNE MAKES 5 BILLION POUND RAID ON SWISS ACCOUNTS
The British finance minister has unleashed a 5 billion pound
tax raid on Britons keeping money in Swiss bank accounts under a
radical bilateral agreement announced on Tuesday.
GOOGLE TO PAY $500 MILLION DRUGS BILL
Google is to pay out $500 million to avoid going to
court over claims it made hundreds of millions of dollars out of
adverts from Canadian pharmacies illegally selling prescription
drugs such as Viagra to U.S. consumers.
The Guardian
INSURERS LAUNCH BID TO BAN REFERRAL FEES
The British insurance industry is lobbying minister to use
the forthcoming legal aid bill to ban referral fees in personal
injury litigation, it emerged on Wednesday night, amid concern
that the practice has sent car insurance premiums soaring.
The Independent
UK OIL COMPANY DEFENDS SYRIA LINK
The aim-listed oil explorer Gulfsands Petroleum
sought to defend itself on Wednesday amid mounting criticism of
its links to President Bashar al-Assad's cousin Rami Makhlouf,
who by some estimates controls more than half of Syria's
economy.
BRITISH CONSUMER CONFIDENCE FALLS AGAIN
Gloomy consumers have become even more pessimistic about the
outlook for Britain's economy, amid fears that the recovery is
continuing to falter, new data by the Nationwide Consumer
Confidence Index reveal on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)