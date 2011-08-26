UPDATE 8-Oil up after gasoline stock draw, but market bloated
The Times
BUFFETT HANDS BANK OF AMERICA A BREAK
Warren Buffett (BRKa.N)(BRKb.N) has taken a $5 billion stake in Bank of America , relieving pressure on the embattled bank after mounting speculation that it may be forced to raise billions of dollars of capital.
CONSTRUCTION DELAY IMPACTS NORTH SEA OIL PRODUCTION
Premier Oil could seize a production vessel in the North Sea. The oil company warned that the new Huntingdon field in the North Sea will not start producing until the third quarter of next year because of a construction delay.
BRITISH AIRPORTS APPROACHING FULL STRETCH
The three busiest airports in Britain, Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted, will be at full capacity by 2030, the government predicted on Thursday, raising fears that international businesses will relocate to mainland Europe.
The Telegraph
NOBEL PRIZE WINNER WARNS OF UK OVERKILL
The Nobel prize-winning economist Edmund Phelps has backed Labour's warnings that the government is slashing spending too fast and risks tipping a fragile economy into another downturn.
GOLDMAN'S TO CUT CITY SALARIES
London-based staff of Goldman Sachs are set to lose the higher salaries handed to them two years ago as the U.S. investment bank cuts costs.
CLYDEUNION SOLD FOR 750 MILLION POUNDS
Jim McColl, one of Scotland's wealthiest businessmen, has sold ClydeUnion Pumps to SPX Corporation , an American company, for 750 million pounds.
The Guardian
BANK OF ENGLAND MEMBER HINTS AT MORE QE
Hopes that the Bank of England could unleash a new round of quantitative easing to rescue the ailing economy were boosted on Thursday when Martin Weale, a member of its monetary policy committee, said there was "undoubtedly scope" to restart the recession-busting policy if necessary.
The Independent
SHARES IN APPLE FALL AFTER CEO RESIGNATION
The sharp fall in Apple's share price in the wake of Steve Jobs' resignation wiped almost $20 billion (12.25 billion) off the company's value within minutes of the news. But the slide had been largely halted on Thursday as investors and Wall Street analysts predicted the company's growth would continue. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
