The Times

GEITHNER UNDER PRESSURE OVER DEALS FOR BARCLAYS

The U.S. Treasury Secretary is under pressure to explain a deal that allowed Barclays to avoid prosecution for helping Iran and Libya to move hundreds of millions of dollars through the American financial system.

The Telegraph

CHINA AIMS TO BOOST CONFIDENCE WITH STIMULUS PACKAGE

China has announced a total of 8 trillion yuan ($1.26 trillion) of "stimulus projects" to try to boost confidence in an economy that appears to be cooling faster than expected.

BUNDESBANK CHIEF WARNS RESCUE PLAN 'LIKE A DRUG'

Central bank financing can be "addictive like a drug", the president of the Bundesbank has warned, in comments that emphasise the dangerous gulf between Germany and the European Central Bank.

G4 CEO EXPECTS REPRIEVE AFTER GROWTH REPORT

Nick Buckles, the chief executive of G4S, is likely to be granted a "stay of execution" on Monday as he unveils impressive growth at the company, despite the fiasco over its Olympic Games contract.

The Guardian

SCIENTISTS ISSUE DIRE WARNINGS OF FOOD CRISIS

Leading water scientists have issued one of the sternest warnings yet about global food supplies, saying that the world's population may have to switch almost completely to a vegetarian diet over the next 40 years to avoid catastrophic shortages.

The Independent

BANKERS DREAM OF SINGAPORE SWITCH

British investment bankers fuming over high taxes and their poor reputation in the wake of the financial crisis want to move to Singapore.

MOUCHEL SET TO BID FOR CONTRACTS AGAIN

Mouchel, the outsourcing firm that runs 13 city academies and maintains council infrastructure such as roads, will start bidding for major contracts again having been sold to its banks.