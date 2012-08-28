Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
The Times
SMALL BUSINESSES THREATENED BY PAYMENTS SCANDAL
The government was facing calls on Monday to increase support for cash-strapped small businesses as new figures revealed that more than a million are suffering because customers, many of them larger rivals, are delaying payments.
The Telegraph
APPLE SHARES SOAR AFTER COURT VICTORY, RIVALS SUFFER
Apple shares surged to a record high on Monday and Samsung and Google's fell, as investors reacted to the iPhone maker's U.S. courtroom victory that threatens to reshape the multi-billion dollar smartphone industry.
BRANSON'S WEST COAST RAIL RECORD ATTACKED
Richard Branson came under a scathing attack on Monday over his stewardship of the West Coast main line as he faced further setbacks in his efforts to hang on to the franchise.
BBC MAY AXE TV PRODUCTION 'IN-HOUSE'
The BBC is considering moves to axe or significantly scale back its "in-house" television production unit and order more programmes from outside companies.
The Guardian
MOVE OSBORNE IN RESHUFFLE, VOTERS TELL PM
George Osborne is identified as the government's weak link in a fresh poll showing that nearly half of voters believe he should be removed as chancellor in the forthcoming cabinet reshuffle.
The Independent
FIRST-TIME BUYERS STILL FEEL THE PAIN
The average first-time buyer is now paying an extra 118 pounds ($190) a year in mortgage payments despite the recent launch of the Bank of England's 80 billion pound Funding for Lending scheme to cut the cost of borrowing, new figures reveal.
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.