The Times

'GOLD-PLATED' PENSION POTS, BUT ONLY FOR THOSE AT TOP

Top executives in Britain will retire on pensions almost 30 times larger than their typical employees, according to a new study.

The Telegraph

PROCESS STARTS TO HIRE 1,000 AT REDCAR

Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI) , the Thai firm that bought the former Redcar steel plant, will this week lift the mood around the UK job market with the recruitment of 1,000 posts.

OSBORNE WARNS EUROPE: PULL TOGETHER OR FACE RUIN

British finance minister George Osborne warned on Monday that the greater financial integration of eurozone countries is the only "permanent solution" to the debt crisis which threatens to undermine the single currency.

ROLLS-ROYCE PLANTS COULD GO ABROAD

Rolls-Royce has admitted that new engine testing plants could be based in Germany and the United States, in a move which has led to fresh concerns over UK jobs.

The Guardian

UK's FOX FORCED INTO U-TURN OVER LEGAL SPAT WITH 3M

Liam Fox, the British secretary of state for defence, has been forced into an embarrassing U-turn over a claim he was unaware of the details of a legal battle involving the Ministry of Defence's private equity partner and American technology conglomerate 3M .

The Independent

BANK OF ENGLAND WILL LEAVE DOOR OPEN FOR QE

The Bank of England will indicate later this week whether it is open to a fresh round of quantitative easing in the face of continuing economic headwinds. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)