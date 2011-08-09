The Times

COPPER GIANT CALLS IN OUTSIDERS TO EXAMINE CORRUPTION CLAIMS

One of the FTSE's biggest companies, Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC) , has initiated three external investigations into alleged corruption and wrongdoing within the past four years, according to the Times.

The Telegraph

RIO TINTO TEAMS UP WITH MITSUBISHI FOR 943 MILLION POUND BUY-OUT OF COAL AND ALLIED

Mining group Rio Tinto has made a show of strength, despite a tumbling share price, with a A$1.49 million (943.4 million pound) joint takeover bid for Coal and Allied Industries .

SIXTH TIME IN A ROW UK GROWTH HAS DROPPED

Growth in the UK has deteriorated for a sixth month running and the recovery across the world has peaked, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD).

The Guardian

CANARY WHARF RISES TO ITS GRAND FINALE

Songbird Estates , the property group behind Canary Wharf in London, said on Monday it had signed a deal that will finally realise the full vision outlined in the 1988 masterplan for the Isle of Dogs development.

The Independent

HIGH STREET FACING 'SPENDING PARALYSIS' AFTER WEAK JULY SPENDING

Retailers have warned of a "spending paralysis" on the high street if confidence is not revived in the wake of the global slowdown and sovereign debt crisis, after the sector delivered anaemic sales growth in July. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan,; editing by Tim Pearce)