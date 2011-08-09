The Times
COPPER GIANT CALLS IN OUTSIDERS TO EXAMINE CORRUPTION CLAIMS
One of the FTSE's biggest companies, Eurasian Natural
Resources Corporation (ENRC) , has initiated three
external investigations into alleged corruption and wrongdoing
within the past four years, according to the Times.
The Telegraph
RIO TINTO TEAMS UP WITH MITSUBISHI FOR 943 MILLION POUND
BUY-OUT OF COAL AND ALLIED
Mining group Rio Tinto has made a show of strength,
despite a tumbling share price, with a A$1.49 million (943.4
million pound) joint takeover bid for Coal and Allied Industries
.
SIXTH TIME IN A ROW UK GROWTH HAS DROPPED
Growth in the UK has deteriorated for a sixth month running
and the recovery across the world has peaked, according to the
Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD).
The Guardian
CANARY WHARF RISES TO ITS GRAND FINALE
Songbird Estates , the property group behind Canary
Wharf in London, said on Monday it had signed a deal that will
finally realise the full vision outlined in the 1988 masterplan
for the Isle of Dogs development.
The Independent
HIGH STREET FACING 'SPENDING PARALYSIS' AFTER WEAK JULY
SPENDING
Retailers have warned of a "spending paralysis" on the high
street if confidence is not revived in the wake of the global
slowdown and sovereign debt crisis, after the sector delivered
anaemic sales growth in July.
