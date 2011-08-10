The Times

PARTNERS PAY PRICE AS DELOITTE GAMBLES ON GOOD TIMES AHEAD

Partners in Britain's most profitable accountancy firm, Deloitte , have suffered a 115,000 pound fall in their average earnings this year as the professional services industry continues to feel the squeeze.

The Daily Telegraph

APPLE FINALLY STEALS EXXON'S CROWN

Technology giant Apple is likely to be crowned the world's most valuable company on Wednesday after briefly stealing the title from Exxon-Mobil on Tuesday as stock prices on Wall Street rebounded.

BRAZIL FLIGHTS 'ARE A PRIORITY FOR IAG'

Brazil has become a top priority for International Airlines Group (IAG) , according to its chief executive Willie Walsh, who has his eyes on a bid for Portugal's national carrier, TAP, and is keen to woo Latin America's new giant airline LAN-TAM .

MURDOCH TO FACE GRILLING AT NEWS CORP RESULTS

Rupert Murdoch faces a grilling by analysts and journalists on Wednesday when he fields questions as News Corp reports its fourth-quarter results. It will be the first time he has consented to face the press since the News of the World hacking scandal erupted.

The Guardian

SUPERMARKETS BEGIN CUTTING PETROL PRICES

Drivers began to benefit from cheaper fuel on Tuesday after falling oil prices started feeding through to lower pump prices. Household energy bills could also come down.

The Independent

OSBORNE TO BRIEF MPS AS ECONOMIC MISERY PILES UP

British finance minister George Osborne will use Wednesday's recall of Parliament over the riots to brief MPs on Britain's increasingly fragile economic recovery amid further data that suggest growth is faltering. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)