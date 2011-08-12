The Times

YOUNGER, CHEAPER STAFF HELP AIRLINES REDUCE PAY BILL

Average pay for pilots and cabin crew at Britain's biggest airlines has dropped for the first time in five years under the impact of cost-cutting strikes, the Icelandic ash cloud - and a new recruitment strategy.

The Telegraph

OSBORNE DEFENDS AUSTERITY IN FACE OF TURMOIL

British finance minister George Osborne has pledged he will not go soft on austerity as he redoubled the government's commitment to cuts in the face of faltering UK growth and turmoil in the financial markets.

KINGSPAN'S FUNDRAISING THREE TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED AT 5.25 PERCENT

Building supplies group Kingspan has raised $200 million (123 million pounds) in senior loan notes despite the upheaval in the world markets.

The Guardian

RIOTS WILL HIT INVESTMENT, SAYS JAGUAR BOSS

The chief executive of Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by India's Tata Motors , added his voice to business concerns over the London riots amid fears that the images of Britain flashed across the world this week could damage confidence for inward investors.

The Independent

LOW INTEREST RATE CURBS MORTGAGE REPOSSESSION

Home repossessions are dropping and the number of mortgages in arrears has stabilised as homeowners continue to feel the benefit of interest rates held at an all-time low, the Council of Mortgage Lenders (CML) said. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)