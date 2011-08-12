PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
YOUNGER, CHEAPER STAFF HELP AIRLINES REDUCE PAY BILL
Average pay for pilots and cabin crew at Britain's biggest airlines has dropped for the first time in five years under the impact of cost-cutting strikes, the Icelandic ash cloud - and a new recruitment strategy.
The Telegraph
OSBORNE DEFENDS AUSTERITY IN FACE OF TURMOIL
British finance minister George Osborne has pledged he will not go soft on austerity as he redoubled the government's commitment to cuts in the face of faltering UK growth and turmoil in the financial markets.
KINGSPAN'S FUNDRAISING THREE TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED AT 5.25 PERCENT
Building supplies group Kingspan has raised $200 million (123 million pounds) in senior loan notes despite the upheaval in the world markets.
The Guardian
RIOTS WILL HIT INVESTMENT, SAYS JAGUAR BOSS
The chief executive of Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by India's Tata Motors , added his voice to business concerns over the London riots amid fears that the images of Britain flashed across the world this week could damage confidence for inward investors.
The Independent
LOW INTEREST RATE CURBS MORTGAGE REPOSSESSION
Home repossessions are dropping and the number of mortgages in arrears has stabilised as homeowners continue to feel the benefit of interest rates held at an all-time low, the Council of Mortgage Lenders (CML) said. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
