The Times

RIVAL BID FOR WEST COAST THREATENS TO DERAIL VIRGIN

An increasingly bitter competition for control of the West Coast Main Line was branded a shambles on Thursday as anticipation mounted that Virgin Trains could be shunted off Britain's railways.

The Telegraph

SHAREHOLDERS COMPLAIN OVER RBS 'NATIONALISATION'

Top shareholders in RBS have complained to the Treasury over "dangerous" and "damaging" suggestions that the taxpayer-backer lender could be fully nationalised.

The Guardian

UN IN DISARRAY ON SYRIA AS ANNAN QUITS

International disarray over the bloody crisis in Syria was starkly underlined on Thursday when the UN envoy Kofi Annan announced that he was resigning.

MOD PLANS NEW WAVE OF MARINE DRONES

Britain's Ministry of Defence is seeking to develop a new generation of unmanned maritime drones that would be used for anti-submarine warfare and possible missile attacks on enemy ships.

The Independent

TAXPAYERS BRACED FOR BLOW FROM RBS SCANDALS

British taxpayers are set to take another 1 billion pound ($1.55 billion) hit from Royal Bank of Scotland on Friday as an array of provisions to cover the cost of scandals pushes the company into a loss.

BANK RATE HELD DESPITE GLOOM OVER UK GROWTH

The Bank of England held fire on more help for the struggling British economy on Thursday as the Chancellor George Osborne faced fresh calls to tear up austerity plans.

