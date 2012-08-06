The Times

OIL GIANT PULLS CASH OUT OF EUROPE

Royal Dutch Shell is to pull some of its huge cash pile out of European banks because it fears that the continent's debt crisis has made it too risky at home.

The Telegraph

FRUSTRATED JJB SPORTS INVESTORS PLAN ACTION

JJB Sports' leading shareholders could force through a major restructuring of the retailer after losing patience with management over the company's poor performance.

BARCLAYS PLANS RADICAL BONUS REFORMS

Barclays is planning radical bonus reforms that could see staff having to wait until they retire to collect their awards, as the bank tries to overhaul its culture.

DEBT CRISIS THREATENS TO BREAK UP EUROPE

Tensions within the euro zone over how to resolve the debt crisis are turning countries against each other and threatening to rip Europe apart, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti has warned.

The Guardian

THAMESLINK TRAINS ORDER HELP UP, ADMITS SIEMENS

The signing off of Britain's 1.4 billion pound ($2.18 billion) Thameslink trains contract could slip into the autumn as German manufacturer Siemens attempts to finalise one of the most controversial government procurement deals of recent years.

The Independent

LIFE ASSURER IN SECRET TALKS WITH BUYOUT FIRM

MGM Advantage, one of the oldest names in British life insurance, could fall into the hands of TDR Capital, a City of London private equity house, in a deal that might prove controversial for both regulators and members.

UK BANKS ARE HIRING, NOT FIRING

Hopes that a City of London jobs bloodbath could be averted arrive on Monday in the form of figures from the leading headhunter that says 2,985 new jobs were created last summer.

