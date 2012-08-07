The Times
STAN CHART 'SCHEMED' WITH TEHRAN TO HIDE $250 BLN
Standard Chartered was fighting to save its
reputation on Monday after it was accused of illegally
channelling billions of dollars to state-backed institutions in
Iran in breach of U.S. sanctions.
The Telegraph
FACEBOOK ADVERTISERS FORCED TO VET USER COMMENTS
Companies advertising on Facebook will be forced to
vet comments posted by members of the public, following a
landmark ruling by an advertising watchdog in Australia.
GERMANY AND ITALY NEAR BLOWS OVER EURO
German politicians from across the spectrum have reacted
furiously to warnings by Italy's Mario Monti that Bundestag
control over EU debt policies threatens to bring about the
"disintegration" of the European project.
The Guardian
COALITION REELING AS CLEGG HITS BACK
Nick Clegg's plan for constitutional reform and David
Cameron's scheme to shift parliamentary boundaries in the
Conservatives' favour both lay in ruins on Monday.
ASSAD'S PREMIER DEFECTS AS CRISIS ESCALATES
Syria's prime minister on Monday became the most
high-profile political figure to quit the regime of Bashar
al-Assad - amid reports of an imminent government offensive in
the key northern city of Aleppo.
The Independent
UK BANK 'LAUNDERED $250 BLN FOR IRAN REGIME'
Standard Chartered, one of Britain's most
distinguished global banks, has been accused by U.S. regulators
of laundering $250 billion from Iran and behaving like a "rogue
institution", in the latest catastrophic blow to the
international reputation of the City of London.
($1 = 0.6404 British pounds)
