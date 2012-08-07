The Times

STAN CHART 'SCHEMED' WITH TEHRAN TO HIDE $250 BLN

Standard Chartered was fighting to save its reputation on Monday after it was accused of illegally channelling billions of dollars to state-backed institutions in Iran in breach of U.S. sanctions.

The Telegraph

FACEBOOK ADVERTISERS FORCED TO VET USER COMMENTS

Companies advertising on Facebook will be forced to vet comments posted by members of the public, following a landmark ruling by an advertising watchdog in Australia.

GERMANY AND ITALY NEAR BLOWS OVER EURO

German politicians from across the spectrum have reacted furiously to warnings by Italy's Mario Monti that Bundestag control over EU debt policies threatens to bring about the "disintegration" of the European project.

The Guardian

COALITION REELING AS CLEGG HITS BACK

Nick Clegg's plan for constitutional reform and David Cameron's scheme to shift parliamentary boundaries in the Conservatives' favour both lay in ruins on Monday.

ASSAD'S PREMIER DEFECTS AS CRISIS ESCALATES

Syria's prime minister on Monday became the most high-profile political figure to quit the regime of Bashar al-Assad - amid reports of an imminent government offensive in the key northern city of Aleppo.

The Independent

UK BANK 'LAUNDERED $250 BLN FOR IRAN REGIME'

Standard Chartered, one of Britain's most distinguished global banks, has been accused by U.S. regulators of laundering $250 billion from Iran and behaving like a "rogue institution", in the latest catastrophic blow to the international reputation of the City of London.

