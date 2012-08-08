The Times

EUROPE'S BANKS PULL UP THE BARRIERS

Europe's single market for financial services is fragmenting as regulators put pressure on banks to retreat behind their national borders amid mounting fears of a euro break-up, officials and analysts have warned.

The Telegraph

GREEK EXIT FROM EURO IS 'MANAGEABLE' SAYS JUNCKER

Jean-Claude Juncker, leader of the euro zone finance ministers' group, says the world could cope with Greece leaving the euro zone - but that it still holds dangers.

CO-OP CHIEF QUITS BEFORE LLOYDS DEAL COMPLETES

Peter Marks stepped down as chief executive of the Co-operative Group in a shock move that raised fresh concerns over the company's deal to buy 632 bank branches from Lloyds Banking Group.

UK ECONOMY SHRANK 0.2 PC IN THREE MONTHS

The British economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the three months to the end of the July, according to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.

The Guardian

CONSORTIUM PLAN BID FOR BIFFA

Waste management group Biffa is target of a 520 million pounds ($813.82 million) offer from consortium including Chinook Urban Mining and JP Morgan.

The Independent

CITY CALLS FOR HEADS AT STAN CHART

Pressure was growing on Tuesday for the two top executives at Standard Chartered, Peter Sands and Richard Meddings, to resign.

($1 = 0.6390 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)