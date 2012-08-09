The Times

STAN CHART'S CHIEF TAKES FIGHT TO HIS ACCUSERS

Standard Chartered launched its fight back against explosive sanctions busting allegations on Wednesday when its chief executive branded a U.S. regulator's claims "factually inaccurate".

BUPA BLAMES PRIVATE EQUITY AS NUMBERS DIP

The chief executive of Bupa has accused private equity investors of wringing money out of healthcare as he revealed that Britain's largest health insurance network had suffered a decline in membership.

The Telegraph

MINISTER URGE TO KEEP THE FLAME ALIVE

Britain's success at the London Olympics must be seized on to improve sport in schools and communities and guarantee future victories, top athletes and government ministers urged on Wednesday.

NEWS CORP POSTS LOSS ON RESTRUCTURING CHARGE

Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation swung to a $1.6 billion loss in the fourth quarter, after it wrote off more than $3 billion at its beleaguered publishing business.

The Guardian

NO GROWTH THIS YEAR, SAYS KING

The Bank of England's governor Sir Mervyn King on Wednesday hinted at further action to boost the ailing UK economy after the Bank slashed its 2012 growth forecast to zero and said inflation was under control.

The Independent

FRAUD INQUIRY THREAT TO BARCLAYS OVER ARAB BAILOUT

City of London watchdogs are collaborating with the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) as part of an investigation into Barclays' bailout by the Middle East.

