The Times
STAN CHART'S CHIEF TAKES FIGHT TO HIS ACCUSERS
Standard Chartered launched its fight back against
explosive sanctions busting allegations on Wednesday when its
chief executive branded a U.S. regulator's claims "factually
inaccurate".
BUPA BLAMES PRIVATE EQUITY AS NUMBERS DIP
The chief executive of Bupa has accused private equity
investors of wringing money out of healthcare as he revealed
that Britain's largest health insurance network had suffered a
decline in membership.
The Telegraph
MINISTER URGE TO KEEP THE FLAME ALIVE
Britain's success at the London Olympics must be seized on
to improve sport in schools and communities and guarantee future
victories, top athletes and government ministers urged on
Wednesday.
NEWS CORP POSTS LOSS ON RESTRUCTURING CHARGE
Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation swung to a $1.6
billion loss in the fourth quarter, after it wrote off more than
$3 billion at its beleaguered publishing business.
The Guardian
NO GROWTH THIS YEAR, SAYS KING
The Bank of England's governor Sir Mervyn King on Wednesday
hinted at further action to boost the ailing UK economy after
the Bank slashed its 2012 growth forecast to zero and said
inflation was under control.
The Independent
FRAUD INQUIRY THREAT TO BARCLAYS OVER ARAB BAILOUT
City of London watchdogs are collaborating with the Serious
Fraud Office (SFO) as part of an investigation into Barclays'
bailout by the Middle East.
