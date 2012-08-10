UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
The Times
BARCLAYS' NEW BROOM COMES FROM THE OLD SCHOOL
A veteran City grandee with a reputation as a traditionalist was on Thursday named as the chairman of Barclays.
BANK OF CANADA CHIEF 'WON'T REPLACE KING'
The Governor of the Bank of Canada has ruled himself out as a possible successor to Sir Mervyn King at the Bank of England.
The Telegraph
UK'S OSBORNE DEMANDS 'FAIR TREATMENT' OF STAN CHART
George Osborne has intervened in the escalating row over Standard Chartered with three calls to the U.S. Treasury Secretary in which he demanded "fair treatment of British businesses" by U.S. regulators.
MAN UTD TO BECOME THE WORLD'S MOST VALUABLE CLUB
Manchester United's New York floatation was priced at $14 a share on Thursday, below the $16 to $20 range marketed to investors.
The Guardian
LEGAL CHALLENGE TO UK OVER SECRET US 'KILL LIST'
Britain's role in supplying information to an American military "kill list" in Afghanistan is being subjected to legal challenge amid growing international concern over targeted strikes against suspected insurgents and drug traffickers.
The Independent
ASSAD'S FURY PUTS REBELS TO FLIGHT
Bashar al-Assad's forces achieved a crucial breakthrough in the bloody battle for Aleppo on Thursday, storming through the main rebel defence lines and positioning themselves for further assaults to reoccupy the city.
($1 = 0.6396 British pounds)
