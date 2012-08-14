The Times
BIG RACE FOR PARALYMPIC TICKETS
The Paralympic Games are set to become an historic sell-out
as fans gripped by Olympic mania scramble for the last tickets.
PWC BEGINS FIGHT TO SAVE ITS REPUTATION
The City of London's accountancy watchdog opened a formal
investigation into PwC and its auditing of RSM Tenon
on Monday.
The Telegraph
FIRSTGROUP COULD RENAME WEST COAST SERVICE
First Group is considering ditching its company name
from the West Coast rail franchise and rebranding the operation
Horizon Trains, should it win the controversial bid for the
London to Scotland service.
STANDARD BOSS IN US MISSION TO SAVE BANK'S REPUTATION
Peter Sands, the chief executive of Standard Chartered
, has flown to New York in a last-ditch bid to secure a
settlement and avoid a public showdown with U.S. regulators over
Iranian money laundering charges.
The Guardian
ARMY WARNS OLYMPIC GAMES RECOVERY WILL TAKE TWO YEARS
The armed forces will take two years to recover from their
involvement in the Olympic Games because so many personnel have
been deployed at short notice and taken away from normal duties,
the military's chief planner for the Games has said.
The Independent
G4S PROVES WE CAN'T RELY ON PRIVATE SECTOR, SAYS MINISTER
G4S's failure to provide enough Olympic security
guards has taught ministers that private firms are unsuited to
providing many public services, the Defence Secretary has
admitted.
IRAN TENSIONS PUSH UP OIL PRICE
The global oil price spiked upwards on Monday as fears grew
of a looming conflict between Israel and Iran and constraints on
supply started to bite.
TUI TRAVEL PARENT MULLS PUSH IN CENTRAL EUROPE
The German parent of TUI Travel is considering
acquiring the central European operations of the London-listed
company, as part of its plans to become a pure tour operator.