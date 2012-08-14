The Times

BIG RACE FOR PARALYMPIC TICKETS

The Paralympic Games are set to become an historic sell-out as fans gripped by Olympic mania scramble for the last tickets.

PWC BEGINS FIGHT TO SAVE ITS REPUTATION

The City of London's accountancy watchdog opened a formal investigation into PwC and its auditing of RSM Tenon on Monday.

The Telegraph

FIRSTGROUP COULD RENAME WEST COAST SERVICE

First Group is considering ditching its company name from the West Coast rail franchise and rebranding the operation Horizon Trains, should it win the controversial bid for the London to Scotland service.

STANDARD BOSS IN US MISSION TO SAVE BANK'S REPUTATION

Peter Sands, the chief executive of Standard Chartered , has flown to New York in a last-ditch bid to secure a settlement and avoid a public showdown with U.S. regulators over Iranian money laundering charges.

The Guardian

ARMY WARNS OLYMPIC GAMES RECOVERY WILL TAKE TWO YEARS

The armed forces will take two years to recover from their involvement in the Olympic Games because so many personnel have been deployed at short notice and taken away from normal duties, the military's chief planner for the Games has said.

The Independent

G4S PROVES WE CAN'T RELY ON PRIVATE SECTOR, SAYS MINISTER

G4S's failure to provide enough Olympic security guards has taught ministers that private firms are unsuited to providing many public services, the Defence Secretary has admitted.

IRAN TENSIONS PUSH UP OIL PRICE

The global oil price spiked upwards on Monday as fears grew of a looming conflict between Israel and Iran and constraints on supply started to bite.

TUI TRAVEL PARENT MULLS PUSH IN CENTRAL EUROPE

The German parent of TUI Travel is considering acquiring the central European operations of the London-listed company, as part of its plans to become a pure tour operator.