BRIEF-NGL Energy announces upsizing and pricing of offering
The Times
STAN CHART BITES THE BULLET
Standard Chartered was forced to pay a $340 million fine on Tuesday to settle damaging allegations from a New York regulator that it had indulged in a "wilful and egregious" breach of American sanctions against Iran.
The Telegraph
CLEGG TO HAVE SAY OVER NEW BOE HEAD
The chances of a banker becoming the next Governor of the Bank of England have fallen sharply after it emerged that Nick Clegg will have a say in the appointment.
STAN CHART TO PAY $340 MILLION OVER IRAN
Standard Chartered on Tuesday agreed to pay a $340 million fine in a humbling settlement with United States regulators over Iranian money laundering charges.
COMPUTER CAUSED KNIGHT MELTDOWN
A dormant computer system sprang to life and embarked on a share trading blitz that took just 45 minutes to rack up a $440 million bill for Knight Capital, bringing the company to its knees.
The Guardian
ECUADOR WILL GRANT ASYLUM TO ASSANGE, SAY OFFICIALS
Ecuador's president, Rafael Correa, has agreed to give Julian Assange asylum, officials within Ecuador's government said on Tuesday.
The Independent
OLYMPICS DIDN'T HELP UK TOURISM, SAY TRAVEL ORGANISATIONS
Small businesses have responded furiously to claims by the British Culture Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, that the Olympics were "a very good period" for tourism.
* Covanta holding corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results and provides 2017 guidance
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the buyout fund said on Thursday.