The Times

DIPLOMATIC STORM OVER BID TO SEIZE ASSANGE

The founder of the WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, was still holed up in Ecuador's London embassy on Thursday after joining forces with the small South American state to defy Britain's diplomatic machine.

ASDA SLAMS RIVALS OVER VOUCHERS

Britain's second-biggest supermarket Asda group has launched an attack on rivals for propping up sales with voucher promotions.

The Telegraph

TRAVELODGE TO LOSE HOTELS IN DEBT DEAL

Travelodge will shed 10 percent of its hotels under a major overhaul to be unveiled on Friday, as its lenders agree to write off almost 720 million pounds ($1.13 billion) of debt.

FINLAND PREPARES FOR EURO ZONE BREAK UP

Finland is preparing for the break up of the euro zone, the country's foreign minister warned on Thursday.

VIRGIN BID 'RATED MORE DELIVERABLE'

Virgin Rail's losing bid for the West Coast train franchise is understood to have been officially rated by Britain's Department for Transport as a more "deliverable" offer than that of FirstGroup.

The Guardian

DIPLOMATIC ROW OVER ASSANGE'S STATUS

A major diplomatic row over the fate of the fugitive Julian Assange erupted On Thursday after the WikiLeaks founder was offered political asylum by Ecuador.

The Independent

RETAIL FIGURES BOOST HOPES OF UK RECOVERY

Stronger-than-expected retail sales in July raised hopes that Britain's double-dip recession might turn out to be shallower than initially expected.