The Times
MINING CLASHES TAKE TOLL ON LONMIN
Lonmin's share price is expected to come under heavy
pressure on Monday as violent strikes at its flagship mining
operations in South Africa threaten to put a huge strain on its
finances.
The Telegraph
RAIL CHIEFS AND MINISTERS FACE QUESTIONS OVER RAIL BID
Transport ministers and executives at FirstGroup and Virgin
Rail are expected to be called before two parliamentary
committees amid growing controversy over the bid for the West
Coast rail franchise
UK NEEDS SPENDING SPREE, SAY EXPERTS
Britain's Chancellor must consider radical action, including
spending on infrastructure and abolishing stamp duty, to put
Britain back on the path to growth, according to some of the
country's leading economists.
EURO ZONE CRISIS IMPACTS FOOT CLUBS
Robin Van Persie may have swapped Arsenal for Manchester
United, but the euro zone debt crisis, a tax clampdown and new
financial fair play regulations have combined to lower spending
on transfers by football clubs this summer, according to
research.
SELL OFF YOUR HOUSES, COUNCILS TOLD
Local councils in Britain are being urged to sell their most
valuable houses and use the money to build hundreds of thousands
of cheaper homes.
The Guardian
ASSANGE TAKES AIM AT U.S. AS ROW DEEPENS
The diplomatic stand-off between Britain and Ecuador
deepened on Sunday after WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange used
an extraordinary appearance on the first-floor balcony of
Ecuador's London embassy to berate the United States.
SHELL PAYS MILLIONS TO NIGERIAN SECURITY FORCES
Shell is paying Nigerian security forces tens of
millions of dollars a year to guard their installations and
staff in the Niger delta.
The Independent
WE ARE PAID TOO MUCH, BUSINESS CHIEFS ADMIT
Business leaders believe they are overpaid and shareholders
should have a greater say in setting executive pay levels, a new
report has found.