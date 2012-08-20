The Times

MINING CLASHES TAKE TOLL ON LONMIN

Lonmin's share price is expected to come under heavy pressure on Monday as violent strikes at its flagship mining operations in South Africa threaten to put a huge strain on its finances.

The Telegraph

RAIL CHIEFS AND MINISTERS FACE QUESTIONS OVER RAIL BID

Transport ministers and executives at FirstGroup and Virgin Rail are expected to be called before two parliamentary committees amid growing controversy over the bid for the West Coast rail franchise

UK NEEDS SPENDING SPREE, SAY EXPERTS

Britain's Chancellor must consider radical action, including spending on infrastructure and abolishing stamp duty, to put Britain back on the path to growth, according to some of the country's leading economists.

EURO ZONE CRISIS IMPACTS FOOT CLUBS

Robin Van Persie may have swapped Arsenal for Manchester United, but the euro zone debt crisis, a tax clampdown and new financial fair play regulations have combined to lower spending on transfers by football clubs this summer, according to research.

SELL OFF YOUR HOUSES, COUNCILS TOLD

Local councils in Britain are being urged to sell their most valuable houses and use the money to build hundreds of thousands of cheaper homes.

The Guardian

ASSANGE TAKES AIM AT U.S. AS ROW DEEPENS

The diplomatic stand-off between Britain and Ecuador deepened on Sunday after WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange used an extraordinary appearance on the first-floor balcony of Ecuador's London embassy to berate the United States.

SHELL PAYS MILLIONS TO NIGERIAN SECURITY FORCES

Shell is paying Nigerian security forces tens of millions of dollars a year to guard their installations and staff in the Niger delta.

The Independent

WE ARE PAID TOO MUCH, BUSINESS CHIEFS ADMIT

Business leaders believe they are overpaid and shareholders should have a greater say in setting executive pay levels, a new report has found.