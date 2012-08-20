The Times

NADIR FACES JAIL AFTER CONVICTIONS FOR THEFT

Two decades after he was first accused of plundering his Polly Peck business empire, Asil Nadir on Monday became a convicted criminal.

CASINO MERGER IN DOUBT AS RANK IS DEALT A SURPRISE

Britain's regulator is accessing the proposed acquisition by Rank Group of Gala Casinos, aimed at creating Britain's biggest chain of casinos.

The Telegraph

BAA ABANDONS LEGAL BATTLE TO KEEP STANSTED

BAA has surrendered to the competition authorities over the sale of Stansted after a three-year legal battle, putting Manchester Airports Group in pole position to snap up the Essex airport.

GERMANY'S MAN AT THE ECB BACKS BOND PLAN

Germany's director at the European Central Bank has thrown his weight behind mass purchases of Spanish and Italian debt to prevent the disintegration of the euro, marking a crucial turning point in the euro zone debt crisis.

APPLE BECOMES WORLD'S MOST VALUABLE FIRM

Shares in Apple, which is listed on New York's Nasdaq stock exchange, rose past $660 in early trading on Monday, taking its stock to a new height and its market capitalisation to more than $619 billion.

The Guardian

TAX INSPECTORS CLASH WITH MPS OVER EXPENSES

Tax inspectors are attempting to bar MPs from claiming thousands of pounds a year to hire accountants to file their expenses.

The Independent

SHELL FACES 12 MONTH DELAY IN ARCTIC DRILLING CAMPAIGN

Shell is racing to begin a massive drilling campaign in U.S. Arctic waters before they freeze over and postpone activities by a year.