GLOBAL MARKETS-Telcos, banks lift European shares, dollar dips
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
The Times
TAX SLUMP THREATENS TO SET OFF NEW WAVE OF CUTS
British government departments are braced for more spending cuts after plunging tax receipts left the Treasury facing the prospect of a new black hole in the public finances this autumn.
The Telegraph
OSBORNE URGED BY BUSINESS CHIEFS TO DO MORE
George Osborne has failed to kickstart the economy and must cut taxes, reduce red tape and invest in new infrastructure to boost growth, business leaders have warned.
GLENCORE PREPARED FOR COLLAPSE OF XSTRATA DEAL
Glencore, the commodities trading giant, has readied the City for the failure of the deal of the year with its chief executive saying the planned 43 billion pound ($67.87 billion) merger with miner Xstrata was not a "must-do".
ITV AND BT IN TALKS TO SHOW PREMIER LEAGUE GAMES
British broadcaster ITV could show live Premier League football matches for the first time in its history under a tie-up with BT.
OFCOM 4G RULING GIVES HEAD START TO OPERATOR
Britain's biggest mobile phone operator, Everything Everywhere, has been given up to a year's head start in the race to launch 4G services and the chance to make a major grab for new customers.
The Guardian
GROWTH PUSH AFTER SLUMP IN TAX RECEIPTS
The government is to unveil a series of measures to promote jobs and growth as ministers move to show they have a credible economic strategy after a slump in corporate tax receipts.
The Independent
UK'S OSBORNE FORCED TO CUT DEEPER
The British Treasury has told Whitehall departments to prepare for a fresh round of budget cuts this autumn, after new figures revealed that Britain's public finances are rapidly deteriorating
GLENCORE THREATENS TO WALK AWAY FROM XSTRATA
Glencore's chief executive Ivan Glasenberg called Qatar's bluff on Monday, giving the strongest sign yet that he will not cave into its demands to hike his 30 billion pound offer for Xstrata.
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
MILAN, Feb 20 Italian power grid company Terna pledged on Monday to spend 30 percent more on modernising its domestic network over the next five years to help boost earnings and grow dividends.
LONDON, Feb 20 Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed a very large bullish position in crude oil futures and options without so far having much impact on oil prices.