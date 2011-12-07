The Times
CAMERON TO DEMAND EU SAFEGUARDS
British Prime Minister David Cameron has warned that he will
block plans for a new EU treaty unless European leaders
safeguard British interests.
NIGHTCLUB FIRM LUMINAR IN TAKEOVER TALKS
A consortium led by three leisure industry veterans is
poised to rescue Britain's biggest nightclub operator Luminar in
a deal that would save up to 3,000 jobs, the Times reported on
Wednesday.
The Telegraph
US BANKS FACE PAY DISCLOSURE IN THE UK
Wall Street banks could be forced to disclose compensation
details for their highest paid London-based staff, according to
new British finance ministry proposals.
APPLE UNDER INVESTIGATION BY EC FOR E-BOOK 'PRICE FIXING'
Apple and five major book publishers are under
investigation by the European Commission (EC) amid allegations
they have been colluding to fix the price of e-books
BP CHIEF SAYS OIL PRICES THREATEN ECONOMIC RECOVERY
Oil prices are so high as to risk stunting global economic
growth, BP chief executive Bob Dudley said at the World
Petroleum Congress in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday.
The Guardian
FTSE MAKES ROOM FOR MORE RUSSIAN MINERS
Polymetal and Evraz, two Russian
companies dominated by multibillionaire eastern European
businessman, are expected to be promoted to FTSE 100 this month.
The Independent
OSBORNE BACKS BOE CALL FOR CUT TO BANK BONUSES
British finance minister George Osborne on Tuesday backed a
call by the Bank of England Financial Policy Committee (FPC) for
banks to cut bonuses to boost their capital buffers against
financial shocks.
($1 = 0.640 British pounds)
