The Times

CAMERON TO DEMAND EU SAFEGUARDS

British Prime Minister David Cameron has warned that he will block plans for a new EU treaty unless European leaders safeguard British interests.

NIGHTCLUB FIRM LUMINAR IN TAKEOVER TALKS

A consortium led by three leisure industry veterans is poised to rescue Britain's biggest nightclub operator Luminar in a deal that would save up to 3,000 jobs, the Times reported on Wednesday.

The Telegraph

US BANKS FACE PAY DISCLOSURE IN THE UK

Wall Street banks could be forced to disclose compensation details for their highest paid London-based staff, according to new British finance ministry proposals.

APPLE UNDER INVESTIGATION BY EC FOR E-BOOK 'PRICE FIXING'

Apple and five major book publishers are under investigation by the European Commission (EC) amid allegations they have been colluding to fix the price of e-books

BP CHIEF SAYS OIL PRICES THREATEN ECONOMIC RECOVERY

Oil prices are so high as to risk stunting global economic growth, BP chief executive Bob Dudley said at the World Petroleum Congress in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday.

The Guardian

FTSE MAKES ROOM FOR MORE RUSSIAN MINERS

Polymetal and Evraz, two Russian companies dominated by multibillionaire eastern European businessman, are expected to be promoted to FTSE 100 this month.

The Independent

OSBORNE BACKS BOE CALL FOR CUT TO BANK BONUSES

British finance minister George Osborne on Tuesday backed a call by the Bank of England Financial Policy Committee (FPC) for banks to cut bonuses to boost their capital buffers against financial shocks.

($1 = 0.640 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)