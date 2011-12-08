The Times

DRAGHI UNDER PRESSURE AS EU BANKS SEEK HELP

The ECB is under pressure to unveil new emergency loans to the region's wilting banking sector on Thursday after its figures revealed a frantic scramble for dollar funding.

SEVEN VON ESSEN HOTELS TO GO AT A HUGE DISCOUNT

The financial fallout from the collapse of Von Essen Hotels is set to deepen as administrators prepare to announce the sale of the package of seven of its hotels at a big discount to the asking price.

The Telegraph

HSBC ACTS TO STEM MIS-SELLING FALLOUT

HSBC has taken a dramatic step to stem the growing scandal over its mis-selling of long-term care bonds to elderly customers by offering to compensate investors who bought NHFA products long before the bank bought the scandal-hit investment adviser.

EU COMES UNDER THREAT OF DOWNGRADE BY S&P

Standard & Poor's, the rating agency that shocked markets by threatening a mass downgrade of eurozone debt, has issued a warning on European Union credit too.

POTENTIALLY WORTHLESS BLACKS LEISURE PUT UP FOR SALE

Camping and outdoor clothing retailer Blacks Leisure saw its shares crash 50 percent on Wednesday after the company admitted it was running out of options and had put itself up for sale.

The Guardian

EU SUMMIT SIGNALS CRUNCH TIME FOR UK

British Prime Minister David Cameron arrives in Brussels on Thursday night for a European summit, buffeted by the conflicting pressures of a Eurosceptic cabinet rebellion over an EU referendum and increasing isolation in key capitals across Europe.

The Independent

OSBORNE SAYS EURO CRISIS IS A THREAT TO UK

British finance minister George Osborne admitted on Wednesday his plans for Britain's economic recovery could be blown out of the water unless European leaders find a solution to the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.

