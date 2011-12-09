The Times

UK TREASURY IS FORCED TO FACE COST OF EURO FAILURE

British finance minister George Osborne gave warning on Thursday of the enormous damage that could hit the British economy if EU leaders fail to prevent the breakup of the euro.

LLOYDS CHIEF TO RETURN - IF HE PASSES BOARD TEST

Antonio Horta-Osorio is effectively being forced to reapply for his job as chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group after being signed off with stress just months into his role at the taxpayer-backed bank.

FORMER MF GLOBAL BOSS ADMITS MONEY IS LOST

The former head of the collapsed brokerage MF Global has apologised to customers, employees and investors, but insisted that he does not know where missing customer funds worth hundreds of millions of dollars have disappeared to.

The Telegraph

TESCO STARTS PREPARING FOR BREAK-UP OF EURO ZONE

Tesco is shifting its currency exposure, holding cash and refusing to sign long-term supply contracts in the face of the eurozone crisis.

UK SHOE RETAILER BARRATTS ENTERS ADMINISTRATION

Britain's high street has suffered another blow after shoe shop chain Barratts Priceless Group collapsed for the second time in less than three years, putting close to 4,000 jobs at risk.

The Guardian

CAMERON AND SARKOZY CLASH OVER EURO DEAL

British Prime Minister David Cameron was at the centre of a row with French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday night after Paris tried to isolate the prime minister at the EU summit by suggesting that Britain is seeking to exempt itself from all European regulations.

HSBC EXTENDS INQUIRY INTO MIS-SOLD BONDS

HSBC's bill for compensating customers mis-sold investment bonds by its NHFA subsidiary looks likely to rise after the bank announced it would look back at claims from 20 years ago - before it owned the business.

The Independent

UK FACES THREAT OF LEGAL ACTION OVER SOLAR SUBSIDY

The European Commission is threatening to take the Government to court over its controversial decision to cut solar-power subsidies by half.

($1 = 0.639 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)