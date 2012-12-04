The Times
UK PROPERTY TAX LOOPHOLE WORTH 5 BLN POUNDS
Thousands of offshore companies are exploiting a loophole
which allows them to buy up some of Britain's most expensive
homes and avoid paying taxes on them - Times investigation.
UK LENDING SCHEME MISFIRES AS BANKS HOLD ONTO CASH
A flagship lending scheme in the UK misfired in its first
three months as top banks drew on the cheap funding but failed
to pass the benefits on to their customers.
The Telegraph
PFI REBORN WITH PLEDGE PROTECTING TAXPAYER
UK finance minister is expected to announce a new generation
of Private Finance Initiative schemes, but with safeguards to
ensure the taxpayer shares in any profits.
BSKYB CHIEF TO HEAD MURDOCH'S UK NEWSPAPER OPERATION
The chief operating officer at BSkyB was brought in to News
Corp's UK newspaper operation, News International on
Monday, as Rupert Murdoch set out plans to carve News Corp in
two.
FINANCIAL CRISIS "LIKE WORLD WAR" - HALDANE
Leading Bank of England official, Andrew Haldane, has warned
that the financial crisis has been as economically devastating
as a world war and may still be a burden on "our grandchildren".
FORMER TESCO BOSS TERRY LEAHY NAMED CHAIRMAN OF B&M
Terry Leahy is to return to the retail industry as chairman
of B&M Bargains after the discount chain was bought by private
equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice.
The Guardian
VAT LOOPHOLE COSTS UK 1.6 BLN POUNDS A YEAR
Lost tax revenue from services bought from suppliers based
overseas is more than 1.6 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) a year,
says report, adding to pressure on George Osborne to close tax
loopholes.
UN PREPARES FOR SYRIAN PULLOUT
The United Nations is preparing to evacuate all
non-essential staff from Syria, citing the "prevailing security
situation" amid fears that the regime may use chemical weapons.
The Independent
BANK BOSS SOLD OFF SHARES ON EVE OF CRASH
James Crosby, the former HBOS chief executive sold
two-thirds of his shares in the bank in the two years before its
near-collapse.
HMV SELLS CHUNK OF MAMA GROUP FOR 7.3 MLN POUNDS
HMV sold a major chunk of MAMA Group, the live-music
business on Monday to LDC, the private-equity arm of Lloyds
Banking Group for 7.3 million pounds.
NEWS CORP SPLIT AS MURDOCH REJIGS TOP JOBS
Rupert Murdoch has split his publishing and TV businesses
sooner than expected, making a string of sweeping changes across
News Corp, including at News International.