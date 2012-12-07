The Times
BRANDING MOVE HITS MULBERRY IN THE POCKET
Profits at Mulberry have sunk by 36 percent in the
first half to 10 million pounds on the back of rising costs
associated with operating its own stores and making the brand
more exclusive.
The Telegraph
STARBUCKS 20 MLN POUND "MAKES JOKE" OF TAX SYSTEM
Starbucks took the "unprecedented" step Thursday of
pledging to pay £20m corporation tax, even if it makes no profit
- only for the move to appear to backfire and fuel the fiasco
surrounding its UK operation. Politicians warned that the move
underscored the view that the UK's tax system is being treated
as a "complete joke".
"UNREALISTIC" BANK MISSION
ECB MULLS NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES
Mario Draghi, the ECB's president, said the governing
council had discussed a cut in overnight deposit rate to below
zero for the first time, and was "operationally ready" to do so
if needed.
BARCLAYS LINES UP FORMER FSA CHIEF FOR SENIOR ROLE
Hector Sants, who is also in talks to join Deloitte as a
partner, has been offered a job by Barclays just
months after the FSA fined it nearly 60 million pounds over its
attempts to rig Libor.
UK DEPARTMENT FOR TRANSPORT BROKE OWN RULES
A report into the West Coast rail fiasco by Centrica chief
executive Sam Laidlaw found that government officials gave
"inaccurate reports" to ministers, broke their own rules and
persisted with a flawed bid process they knew risked legal
challenge.
The Guardian
BANK ROLE IN GAS TRADE CONTROVERSY REVEALED
One of the banks being investigated over the Libor lending
rate scandal was behind some of the unusual deals that triggered
a separate inquiry into suspected attempts to manipulate the
wholesale gas price. US investment bank Citigroup has
confirmed that traders in its London office made two of a series
of six gas deals that prompted inquiries by the UK's financial
and energy regulators.
ROLLS-ROYCE FACES PROSECUTIONS AND FINES IN ASIA PROBE
Rolls-Royce faces the threat of a multimillion
pound fine on both sides of the Atlantic after the industrial
group revealed that concerns about bribery and corruption have
been flagged to Britain's Serious Fraud Office and the US
Department of Justice.
The Independent
US STARTS NEW "COLD WAR" OVER MAGNITSKY AFFAIR
The US Senate voted last night to name and shame Russian
officials involved in corruption and to forbid them from
travelling to America or investing there.