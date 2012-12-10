U.S. judge dismisses most of Euribor-rigging lawsuit
NEW YORK, Feb 21 A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed most of an investor lawsuit accusing major banks of conspiring to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor.
INFLATION FOCUS TOO NARROW FOR NEW GOVERNOR
The British business minister Vince Cable has become the first minister to suggest that the Bank of England should be made to give a higher priority to growth over inflation.
WORLD RISKS FRESH CREDIT BUBBLE, BIS PAPER WARNS
Asset prices across the world have risen to heady levels not seen since the credit boom five years ago and may be losing touch with economic reality yet again, the Bank for International Settlements has warned.
WALSH: VIRGIN ATLANTIC BRAND COULD SOON BE HISTORY
The Virgin Atlantic brand could soon be consigned to the history books, British Airways boss Willie Walsh has suggested, with Sir Richard Branson's UK carrier set to become the latest name to be swept up in the wave of aviation consolidation.
CABLE WARNS BRITAIN RISKS 'LOST DECADE'
Britain is facing a "real risk" of a Japanese-style "lost decade", Vince Cable, the Business Secretary, has warned.
LABOUR STRIKES FIRST TO UNVEIL LEVESON PLAN
Labour injected urgency in the drive to improve press standards on Monday by publishing a six-clause draft bill that directs the lord chief justice to certify the effectiveness of independent regulation of the newspaper industry once every three years.
RISE OF CITY OF LONDON HAS COST WORKERS
The City of London's relentless rise has sucked 7,000 pounds a year from the pockets of the average British worker, a report from the TUC will reveal on Monday.
