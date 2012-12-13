The Times

HARDING TO STAND DOWN AS EDITOR OF THE TIMES

James Harding, the editor of The Times newspaper, resigned on Wednesday, saying it had become clear to him that News Corporation wanted to appoint a new editor.

PLENTY OF JOBS IN PIPELINE WHILE GROWTH FLATLINES

Britain has the most job vacancies in nearly three years as employment hovers at a record high, according to official figures that clashed sharply with downbeat official growth forecasts.

The Telegraph

BOE TOLD TO EASE INFLATION RULE AND GO FOR MORE GROWTH

The Bank of England could be given a new mission statement and instructions to do more to boost growth in the economy under plans being considered by ministers.

BROOKS RECEIVED 10.9 MLN POUND PAY-OFF

Rebekah Brooks is understood to have received a 10.9 million pounds ($17.57 million) payoff from News International, where she was chief executive, after the media group admitted it handed the sum to "one director as compensation for loss of office".

The Guardian

PM ADMITS 'SHOCKING LEVELS OF COLLUSION' IN FINUCANE MURDER

The prime minister's frankest admission yet that the state colluded in the 1989 murder of the Belfast lawyer Pat Finucane has failed to quell demands from his family, human rights organisations and the Irish government for a full public inquiry.

The Independent

GOOGLE BOSS: I'M PROUD OF OUR TAX AVOIDANCE SCHEME

The head of the internet giant Google defied growing anger about his firm's tax-avoidance strategy on Wednesday, boasting that he was "proud" of the steps it had taken to cut its tax bill.