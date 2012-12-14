The Times

WH IRELAND CHIEF PAUL COMPTON QUITS

WH Ireland chief executive Paul Compton resigned from the firm on Thursday with immediate effect, without explanation.

The Telegraph

BANKS HAVE BECOME TOO BIG TO PROSECUTE, SAYS REGULATOR

The largest banks have become too big to prosecute because of the impact criminal charges would have on confidence in them, Britain's most senior bank regulator has admitted.

LIBOR CLAIMS COULD MEAN $1 BILLION PENALTY

Swiss bank UBS is expected to be hit as early as next week with a $1 billion fine to settle British and U.S. investigations.

SAINSBURY'S TO LOCK IN PROFIT FOR CHRISTMAS

Sainsbury's is to keep the tills open at some of its stores for an hour after the official Christmas closing time on Sunday, December 23.

OSBORNE BACKS INFLATION TARGET REVIEW

George Osborne has refused to rule out switching the Bank of England's inflation target to a focus on economic growth as he called for a broad debate on the future of Britain's monetary policy framework.

The Guardian

HOAX CALL VICTIM LEFT SUICIDE NOTE CRITICISING HOSPITAL

One of three apparent suicide notes left by the nurse at the centre of the royal hoax phone call criticised staff at the King Edward VII hospital where she worked.

The Independent

BG'S NEW BOSS 'BREACHED SAFETY RULES AT SHELL'

Oil & gas giant BG Group has asked a former Shell executive who was once accused of dangerous health and safety breaches in the North Sea to be its new boss.