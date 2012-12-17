The Times
KPMG PAYS PRICE FOR BETTING ON UPTURN THAT NEVER ARRIVED
The stagnant economy has hit the pockets of partners at one
of Britain's leading professional services firms, wiping 17
percent off the average profit shares of senior bean counters at
KPMG.
The Telegraph
TRAFIGURA SET FOR LONDON FLOTATION
Trafigura, the controversial oil trading group
that was forced to pay millions of dollars relating to toxic
waste spills, could raise billions in a London Stock Exchange
flotation next year.
BANKS FACE MORE RADICAL REFORM THAN RING-FENCING
The coalition's financial reforms could be seriously
challenged this week by demands from the banking commission for
a far more radical overhaul of British lenders.
ITALY REJECTS NEED FOR ECB BOND AID
Rome will not be forced to seek help from the European
Central Bank's emergency scheme, according to the governor of
the Bank of Italy in a strong rebuttal of economists' claims
that the country faced another crisis on the bond markets.
The Guardian
JUDGES TAKE ON MINISTERS OVER SUPREME COURT
The government is facing a clash with some of the country's
most senior judges who will this week attempt to force ministers
to relinquish control of the running of the supreme court.
The Independent
PEER-TO-PEER LENDING BOOM COULD MAKE BANKS OBSOLETE
The days of the banking middlemen may be numbered as a
technological revolution in business lending shakes the
dominance of the UK's biggest banks, a senior director of the
Bank of England has said.