The Times

CONSERVATIVE LOSE SUPPORT AS VOTERS TURN TO UKIP

The Conservative Party have lost one sixth of their support in the past two months and UKIP has risen to a record high as voters take a harder line against the European Union, according to a poll.

The Telegraph

VITAL TRADE 'BEING LOST' OVER AIRPORT INACTION

Britain is losing out on vital trade with emerging markets due to "inaction and policy errors" over airport expansion, one of the country's most powerful business groups warns on Tuesday, as it backs extra runways at both Heathrow and Gatwick.

CARNEY IS CLEARED OF ACCUSATIONS OF PARTISANSHIP

Mark Carney, the next Governor of the Bank of England, has been accused of breaching rules of political impartiality at the Bank of Canada. He was referred to his internal general counsel after details emerged of a holiday spent by his family at the home of Canada's opposition Liberal MP Scott Brison.

ENERGY BILLS RISE TO FUND BETTER PIPELINES

Household energy bills will rise by more than 15 pounds by 2020 to pay for a 38.2 billion pounds ($61.88 billion) upgrade to Britain's networks of gas pipelines and electricity cables, Ofgem has said.

The Guardian

PRIVATISED GP SERVICE 'PUTS PATIENTS AT RISK'

The largest private provider of NHS out-of-hours GP services faces allegations by senior doctors that its service in London is so short-staffed it is regularly unsafe.

The Independent

THE GREAT HMRC TELEPHONE RIP-OFF

British taxpayers are facing a bill of 136 million pounds ($220.30 million) a year because of the inability of tax officials to answer the phone, a damning report from the government's spending watchdog reveals on Tuesday.

POOR HAVE SUFFERED BIGGER HIT TO INCOME THAN RICH, SAYS BOE

The poor have seen their incomes squeezed more than the rich over the past year and households are reining in spending as they grapple with uncomfortably large debt burdens, a new survey commissioned by the BoE reveals on Tuesday.