The Times
4,000 TROOPS HOME FROM AFGHANISTAN NEXT YEAR
British prime minister David Cameron will announce on
Wednesday that about 4,000 British troops will return from
Afghanistan next year
NISSAN TO DRIVE SUNDERLAND UPMARKET WITH NEW MODEL
Nissan has given the British automotive industry a
big boost by announcing it is to start building premium-priced
cars under its upmarket Infiniti brand in Sunderland.
The Telegraph
MITCHELL RELEASES PLEB ROW CCTV IN ATTEMPT TO CLEAR NAME
Andrew Mitchell, the disgraced former Cabinet minister, on
Tuesday night took the unprecedented step of releasing Downing
Street CCTV footage in an attempt to "clear his name".
YOU MUST STAY IN THE EU, U.S. WARNS BRITAIN
The U.S. has voiced its concern about what it sees as
Britain's slide toward an exit from the European Union.
COAL ON COURSE TO REPLACE OIL AS WORLD'S TOP FUEL SOURCE
Coal will overtake oil as the world's biggest energy source
within a decade unless policies are changed, the International
Energy Agency said on Tuesday.
GOOGLE 'NOT BOGEYMAN' OF INTERNET, INSISTS EXEC
Google is not "the bogeyman" of the internet, a
senior executive from the web giant claimed on Tuesday, as the
embattled technology company fought to restore its reputation.
The Guardian
UK GOVERNMENT AND POLICE CLASH ON 'PLEBGATE'
Downing Street turned its fire on London's Metropolitan
Police on Tuesday when it called for an investigation into the
"exceptionally serious" allegation that a serving police officer
fabricated evidence against the government's former chief whip
Andrew Mitchell.
The Independent
UK FORCES IN AFGHANISTAN TO BE CUT BY HALF IN 2013
The size of the British force in Afghanistan is to be halved
next year, from 9,500 to around 5,000, as the Government
accelerates its exit from the costly 11-year war.