The Times
VIRGIN AIRLINES MAKES OFFER FOR BMI
The battle for control of BMI has intensified with Virgin
Atlantic starting due diligence to buy the ailing
airline.
HP SEEKS ALLY IN GOOGLE FOR FIGHT IN TABLET MARKET
Hewlett-Packard has held talks with Google
about using its software for mobile devices, as the world's
largest PC maker plot a comeback in the battle over tablet
computers.
The Telegraph
GERMANY'S DFS EYES DEAL FOR BRITAIN'S SKIES
Germany's state-owned air traffic service Deutsche
Flugsicherung (DFS) has admitted it is interested in acquiring a
stake in Britain's air-traffic control service in a deal that
could revolutionise control of the skies in Europe.
WHISTLEBLOWER IN NEW GOLDMAN TAX BILL CLAIMS
The Goldman Sachs tax bill controversially waived by
Britain tax collecting ministry chief Dave Hartnett was twice as
big as he has claimed, a whistleblower has revealed. Hartnett
had said the bill was "smaller than 10 million pounds". However,
it has been claimed it was "20 million pounds in rough figures".
UK RECESSION WILL BE WORSE THAN EXPECTED
Britain will suffer a much worse recession than previously
imagined but it will not be as bad as in Europe, according to a
forecast today from leading economists.
The Guardian
LIB DEMS VOW TO REBUILD TIES WITH EUROPE
Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg promised on
Sunday to rebuild the government's shattered relationship with
the rest of Europe and risked opening a coalition rift by going
public with his "bitter disappointment" at Prime Minister David
Cameron's decision to block a new EU agreement.
The Independent
FSA TO ADMIT SHORTCOMINGS IN RBS OVERSIGHT
Britain's Financial Services Authority will on Monday hold
its hands up and admit serious shortcomings in the way it
handled Royal Bank of Scotland and the banking system in
the run-up to the multi-billion pound taxpayer-funded bailout of
the lender.
