The Times
UK'S CAMERON FACES NEW EURO VOTE IN WEEKS
British Prime Minister David Cameron is facing a new year
ambush over Europe as conservative MPs plan to force a further
parliament vote on Britain's membership of the European Union.
REGULATOR CALLED TO GIVE ACCOUNT ON RBS
The two heads of Britain's financial regulator, the FSA, are
to appear before MPs at the Treasury Select Committee to answer
questions on the FSA's role in the collapse of Royal Bank of
Scotland.
The Daily Telegraph
EU'S BARNIER SAYS UK SAFEGUARDS ARE NOT NECESSARY
British Prime Minister David Cameron's demands for the UK's
financial district are "neither necessary nor desirable" and
would introduce nationalistic protectionism into the single
market, EU Commissioner for Internal Markets Michel Barnier has
claimed.
FSA VERDICT COULD PUT FORMER RBS CHIEF IN DOCK
Former Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive Fred
Goodwin could finally face criminal charges after the
regulator's report into the collapse of RBS has suggested that
the bank's directors broke Britain's accountancy laws.
The Guardian
IMF SLASHES GROWTH FORECAST FOR GREECE
The International Monetary Fund slashed its growth forecasts
for Greece and warned that ever-deepening recession was making
it harder for the debt-ridden country to meet the tough deficit
reduction targets under its austerity programme.
The Independent
FRACKING COMPANY EYES ENGLISH DRILLING
Cuadrilla Resources, the fracking company which counts
former BP chief executive Lord Browne as a director, has
been granted a licence to drill for shale gas on a new site in
West Sussex, in England.
($1 = 0.643 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)