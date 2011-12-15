The Times

BIG BRITISH FIRMS FACING TAX PROBE

Up to ten companies are facing a judge-led investigation into their tax settlements amid growing concern over the way Revenue and Customs polices Britain's financial district.

PRIVATE SECTOR FAILING TO GENERATE UK JOBS

British businesses are failing to generate enough jobs to make up for record job cuts in the public sector amid new warnings that the country is heading back into recession.

The Daily Telegraph

UK GOVERNMENT TO CHECK ALLEGATIONS AGAINST FORMER RBS CHIEF

Britain's Department of Business (BIS) has instructed lawyers to establish if former Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive Fred Goodwin has a criminal case to answer following revelations that former RBS directors may have broken accountancy laws.

MWB GROUP ABANDONS BID TO BUY SUBSIDIARY

Hotel and property business MWB Group has thrown in the towel on its longstanding bid to buy part-owned subsidiary MWB Business Exchange.

The Guardian

TENSIONS RISE OVER BRITISH EU VETO

Tensions between Britain and France over the future of the EU intensified on Wednesday night after French President Nicolas Sarkozy reportedly accused Prime Minister David Cameron of behaving like "an obstinate kid" at the European summit last week.

UK UNEMPLOYMENT HITS 17-YEAR HIGH

British unemployment hit a 17-year high on Wednesday after the public sector shed thousands more jobs and the private sector failed to pick up the slack.

The Independent

EXHAUSTED LLOYDS BOSS TO RESUME HIS POST NEXT YEAR

In a major surprise to the Britain's financial district, Antonio Horta-Osorio is to return to work as chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group six weeks after he stood aside on medical advice after suffering extreme fatigue and sleep deprivation.

($1 = 0.645 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)