The Times
BOE CRITICISED OVER INFLATION FORECASTS
Public faith in the Bank of England's control over inflation
has fallen to a record low after its policymakers repeatedly
fumbled their forecasts.
UK FINANCIAL SERVICES PAY BILLIONS IN 2010 TAXES
Britain's financial services industry contributed 63 billion
pounds in taxes to the economy last year, up by 18 percent, the
Corporation of London said on Thursday.
The Daily Telegraph
RETURNING LLOYDS CHIEF TELLS OF SLEEP DEPRIVATION
Antonio Horta-Osorio, chief executive of Lloyds Banking
Group, has described his battle with sleep deprivation
as "torture," ahead of his return next month.
RIM CHIEFS CUT SALARIES TO EASE INVESTOR UNREST
The co-chief executives of RIM, the company behind
the BlackBerry smartphone, have cut their salaries to $1 in an
effort to fend off growing investor unrest.
BRUSSELS ACCORD ON VERGE OF COLLAPSE
Germany's cherished European fiscal compact was unravelling
as Hungary and the Czech Republic claimed it would be damaging
and protesters in Warsaw demanded Poland stands firm against
Angela Merkel.
The Guardian
IMF WARNS OF 1930'S STYLE SLUMP
The world risks sliding into a 1930s-style slump unless
countries settle their differences and work together to tackle
Europe's deepening debt crisis, the head of the International
Monetary Fund warned on Thursday.
The Independent
FRENCH CENTRAL BANKER CALLS FOR UK DOWNGRADE
Anglo-French relations hit a new low on Wednesday as the
head of France's central bank Christian Noyer made an
extraordinary call for the UK to be the first to be stripped of
its goldplated sovereign credit rating.
($1 = 0.6461 British pounds)
