The Times

BOE CRITICISED OVER INFLATION FORECASTS

Public faith in the Bank of England's control over inflation has fallen to a record low after its policymakers repeatedly fumbled their forecasts.

UK FINANCIAL SERVICES PAY BILLIONS IN 2010 TAXES

Britain's financial services industry contributed 63 billion pounds in taxes to the economy last year, up by 18 percent, the Corporation of London said on Thursday.

The Daily Telegraph

RETURNING LLOYDS CHIEF TELLS OF SLEEP DEPRIVATION

Antonio Horta-Osorio, chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, has described his battle with sleep deprivation as "torture," ahead of his return next month.

RIM CHIEFS CUT SALARIES TO EASE INVESTOR UNREST

The co-chief executives of RIM, the company behind the BlackBerry smartphone, have cut their salaries to $1 in an effort to fend off growing investor unrest.

BRUSSELS ACCORD ON VERGE OF COLLAPSE

Germany's cherished European fiscal compact was unravelling as Hungary and the Czech Republic claimed it would be damaging and protesters in Warsaw demanded Poland stands firm against Angela Merkel.

The Guardian

IMF WARNS OF 1930'S STYLE SLUMP

The world risks sliding into a 1930s-style slump unless countries settle their differences and work together to tackle Europe's deepening debt crisis, the head of the International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday.

The Independent

FRENCH CENTRAL BANKER CALLS FOR UK DOWNGRADE

Anglo-French relations hit a new low on Wednesday as the head of France's central bank Christian Noyer made an extraordinary call for the UK to be the first to be stripped of its goldplated sovereign credit rating.

