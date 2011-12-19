The Daily Telegraph
OSBORNE URGED TO RETHINK REFORMS
George Osborne's efforts to overhaul Britain's financial
regulation have been dealt a severe blow after a joint committee
of MPs and Lords warned that his draft proposal "needs
significant amendments" to be fit for purpose.
TWO-SPEED HIGH STREET AS WEALTHY SHOPPERS BOOST SALES
Wealthy shoppers are boosting sales for luxury goods and
London department stores, creating a "two-speed" high street at
the start of a "make or break" shopping week for retailers.
The Times
CO-OP IN DAVID AND GOLIATH POWER STRUGGLE WITH BIG SIX
One of Britain's smallest energy companies, Co-operative
Energy, has set out to break the stranglehold of the industry's
Big Six by becoming the first supplier for more than a year to
cut bills that have soared to record levels.
HOW TO BUILD AN INDUSTRY GIANT, ONE STEP AT A TIME
On the day that Irish building materials group CRH
triumphantly enters the FTSE 100, the Times reports on the rise
of the Irish business bigger than Ryanair.
The Daily Mail
FAMILIES ARE 10 POUNDS A WEEK POORER THAN A YEAR AGO
Families have 10 pounds a week less to spend than a year ago
in a devastating squeeze on household finances, according to a
report by the Bank of England.
The Guardian
MORTGAGE REFORM COULD SLAM DOOR ON HOMEOWNERS
More than 600,000 borrowers who took out mortgages during
the housing market boom could have been denied a loan under new
rules proposed by the Financial Services Authority to prevent a
return to risky lending.
DEFENCE MINISTRY SET TO CULL TOP JOBS, ACCORDING TO LEAK
The Defence Ministry has become so "top heavy" with senior
ranking officers and civil servants that it will have to axe
more than 700 top posts in the next three years and another 335
before 2020, according to a confidential document leaked to the
Guardian.
